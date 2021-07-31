League of Milwaukee Artists Will Present Recent Works of its Members at Upcoming Show

The League of Milwaukee Artists will present the most recent works of its members, and all artists and all their works who have applied to this show have been juried in by juror Steve Puttrich. All 76 works will form a comprehensive show at the Plymouth Arts Center from August 13 through October 1st. Summer Freshet: Artful Abundance from the League of Milwaukee Artists is sponsored by Robert and Phyllis Hoopman in Memory of James Hoopman.

The LMA exhibition will be open to the public the evening of the Arts Center's 17th Annual Cheese Capital Jazz and Blues Crawl fundraiser, Friday, August 13 from 4:30 to 8:30pm The public is invited to meet the artists during a special reception which will be held one week later, Friday, August 20 from 5-7pm. Entertainment for the reception will be presented courtesy of Steve Hamer.

The League of Milwaukee Artists (LMA) was formed in 1944 by a group of local artists seeking venues to show their works. For 77 years, the LMA has championed artistic creativity and is dedicated to the promotion of visual creation, personal artistic growth and the expansion of the Arts in our state, region and community. It also provides a scholarship for art students. League membership is limited and competitive, with only a few members juried in each year. We currently have more than 100 artists creating two- and three-dimensional artworks in all forms of media.

The Plymouth Arts Center is a non-profit community arts organization founded in 1993 to promote and nurture the visual and performing arts in all of Western Sheboygan County and beyond. PAC's mission is to: Enliven the Spirit of our Community and To Enrich the Lives of All, by Providing Diverse Experiences in the Arts. Wisconsin artists are showcased in Gallery 110 North in six uniquely different exhibits per year. Additionally, the Arts Center offers an ongoing and vibrant schedule of live musical and theatrical performances, art classes for toddlers through adults, and a gift shop featuring member artwork. Tour/School groups may schedule complimentary docent led visits. Open Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm; Sat-Sun. Noon to 3pm; or by special appointment. Closed on Mondays and Holidays. For more information, visit the PAC website: www.plymoutharts.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter or call 920.892.8409.