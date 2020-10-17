John McGivern to Perform Socially Distanced Shows at the Pabst Theater

Performances take place November 20-December 20.

UP CLOSE (but not too close) with John McGivern: Holiday Edition comes to the Pabst Theater.

What better way to close out 2020 than to laugh and celebrate the holidays with John McGivern in the beautiful, spacious Pabst Theater? In a very special engagement of live shows with a socially-distanced audience, John will serve up a fresh mix of old and new holiday tales, from his childhood days on Milwaukee's Eastside to recent events in the midst of the pandemic. It's some things old and some things new, guaranteed to be charming and safe, to inspire lots of laughter and a warm, holiday glow.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://pabsttheater.org/event/john-mcgivern-2020/

