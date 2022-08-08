Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Five For Fighting's John Ondrasik Talks New Tour, Musical Theatre and Composing

Five For Fighting plays The Pabst Theatre on Wednesday, 8/10

Register for Milwaukee, WI News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 8, 2022 Â 

Interview: Five For Fighting's John Ondrasik Talks New Tour, Musical Theatre and Composing Five for Fighting, featuring GrammyÂ® nominated singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, will embark on a national 2022 16-city tour from July 22-August 12. The tour kicks off in Burnsville, Minnesota, with supporting act, The Verve Pipe, as Five For Fighting's Ondrasik will perform mega-hits such as Superman, 100 Years, and many more. The 16-city tour will also including stops in Atlantic City, New Jersey; St. Louis, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and more.

Says Ondrasik: "After years of string quartet, symphony, and solo concerts, I'm thrilled to put the Five for Fighting rock band back on the road! It is fitting that we are joined by my good friend Brian Vander Ark's The Verve Pipe as his song, 'The Freshmen,' was a brother in arms to 'Superman' and '100 Years' for so many when they were released. There has never been a time when audiences and musicians need each other more, and I am energized and excited to get back on the bus, and go 'Back to the Future!'"

John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting continues to stand the test of time. Selling millions of albums, including the Platinum-selling "America Town" and "The Battle For Everything," his GrammyÂ® nominated song, "Superman (It's Not Easy)," the worldwide hit single, went Platinum, and was #1 on Adult Top 40, #2 on Hot AC and in the Top 40 Top 10. "Superman" becoming an anthem for the heroes of 9-11, and Ondrasik performed the song at The Concert for New York City. His standard "100 Years" went 2X Platinum and continues to give every age group a lifetime's moment of reflection and nostalgia. Other hit tracks include the certified Gold "Changes," What If," "Easy Tonight," "World," and "The Riddle."

Ondrasik's songs have been featured in more than 250 films, television shows and advertisements. His tunes have been included in the Academy Award-winning film "The Blind Side" ("Chances"), "Hawaii Five-O" ("All for One"), and "The Sopranos" ("World"), to name a few. His voice has been heard for the WWE, Disney and L.A. Kings' Stanley Cup Championship video; in addition the CBS series "Code Black." He has also penned tunes for artists ranging from Josh Groban, Tim McGRaw, The Backstreet Boys, and more.

In addition to making music, Ondrasik performs for the USO, and has keynote speaking engagements across the globe. A great supporter of the U.S. military, Ondrasik has given away five volumes of compilation "CD for the Troops" albums to our U.S. Armed Forces. Over one million copies have been distributed to soldiers worldwide. Additionally, the charity site, www.whatkindofworlddoyouwant.com, inspired by his song, "World," saw fans uploading videos showing their respective interpretations of a better world. That initiative raised more than $250,000 for five designated charities - Augie's Quest, Autism Speaks, Fisher House Foundation, Save the Children and Operation Homefront.

More recently, Ondrasik launched his new episodic web docu-series titled "Meet The Heroes," which features Ondrasik interviewing heroic Americans who are involved in rescuing and evacuating American citizens, SIV holders, Green Card Holders, Afghan allies, and persons of high risk from Afghanistan.

BWW's Kevin Pollack recently sat down with John to talk about the new tour.

FIVE FOR FIGHTING TOUR DATES INCLUDE:

Tuesday, August 9 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Wednesday, August 10 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theatre

Friday, August 12 Bay City, MI Wenonah Park World Friendship Shell

For more information and to buy tickets, visit: https://fiveforfighting.com/




From This Author - Kevin Pollack


Interview: Michael BublÃ© Talks New 'Higher' Tour and New Album
August 8, 2022

Michael BublÃ© started singing at age four in his family's home in Burnaby, Canada and hasn't stopped since that time. His self-titled debut album on Reprise Records was released in 2005. A series of multi-platinum, No. 1 albums followed including Call Me Irresponsible, Crazy Love, To Be Loved and Christmas. His most recent album Love debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. He has sold over 75 million albums during the course of his extraordinary career. His Christmas album,released ten years ago continues to sell and stream in the millions and billions and his voice has become synonymous with the holiday season. As a performer, BublÃ© has enjoyed enormous success these past several decades as one of the most exciting global touring artists out there with sold out shows in over 30 countries. His most recent tour,'An Evening With Michael BublÃ©' from 2019-2022 was seen by over a million fans around the world. He loves hockey, fantasy football, TikTok, and singing. He is the proud father of Noah, Eli and Vida.
Interview: Josh Groban Talks New Album, 'Harmony', New Tour, and New Livestream Special
June 23, 2022

TonyÂ®, EMMYÂ®, and four-time GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban possesses one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music. Read our interview about his new album, tour and special!&nbsp;
BWW Interview: Dennis DeYoung, Legendary Voice of STYX, Talks His Musical HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME and Composing for Musical Theatre
June 2, 2022

Dennis DeYoung is a singer-songwriter, musician and producer. He is a founding member of the rock band Styx as primary songwriter, lead vocalist and keyboardist, a tenure that lasted from 1970 until June, 1999. Styx has sold 30 million records worldwide and is the only band to have four triple platinum albums in a row. His song 'Babe' went to number one on the Billboard charts, won Songwriter Magazine's song of the year and was also rewarded the People's Choice award for best song in 1980. He has also penned eight top ten singles in America and had four number ones in Canada. They include 'Come Sail Away', 'Lady', 'Best of Times', 'Mr. Roboto', 'Desert Moon', 'Show Me the Way', and 'Don't Let it End'. He starred in the 20th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar with Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson and Irene Cara for which he received a Joseph Jefferson nomination in Chicago for Best Supporting Actor. He has not only written the score for The Hunchback of Notre Dame, but also composed a new score for a version of 101 Dalmatians that toured in 2009 directed by Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks. His Hunchback also won a Joseph Jefferson award for Best Musical in 2009.
BWW Interview: Academy Award-winner Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew of The Boxmasters Talk New Music and Tour
May 24, 2022

Formed in 2007, The Boxmasters have recorded an impressive and diverse catalogue of music that touches on their love of a wide array of influences, but most importantly, the rock and roll of the 1960's. Listening to The Boxmasters, one can hear obvious odes to the Beatles, Byrds and Beach Boys, but also important to The Boxmasters are The Mothers of Invention, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine and Big Star.
BWW Interview: Loose Cattle's Michael Cerveris & Kimberly Kaye Discuss New Album, Chicago Show & HBO's 'The Guilded Age'
May 19, 2022

Michael Cerveris is a singer/songwriter and guitarist who's toured the US and UK as a guitarist for Bob Mould, but also happens to have been declared 'possibly the most versatile actor on Broadway' by Playbill magazine, while The Wall Street Journal suggested he 'might just be the best musical-theater performer we have.' A veteran of performances at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and several seasons of Sondheim at Ravinia, Cerveris' last previous singer-songwriter performances in Chicago were at the celebrated Schuba's Tavern in 2004 on tour for his first solo record, Dog Eared, and a stop in early 2020 at Evanston's Wine Goddess Cafe. Cerveris and bandmate Kimberly Kaye will be bringing the songs of their americana/y'allternative/amerikinda band Loose Cattle to SPACE in Evanston on Sunday, May 22nd at 1pm.