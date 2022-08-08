Interview: Five For Fighting's John Ondrasik Talks New Tour, Musical Theatre and Composing

Five for Fighting, featuring GrammyÂ® nominated singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, will embark on a national 2022 16-city tour from July 22-August 12. The tour kicks off in Burnsville, Minnesota, with supporting act, The Verve Pipe, as Five For Fighting's Ondrasik will perform mega-hits such as Superman, 100 Years, and many more. The 16-city tour will also including stops in Atlantic City, New Jersey; St. Louis, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and more.

Says Ondrasik: "After years of string quartet, symphony, and solo concerts, I'm thrilled to put the Five for Fighting rock band back on the road! It is fitting that we are joined by my good friend Brian Vander Ark's The Verve Pipe as his song, 'The Freshmen,' was a brother in arms to 'Superman' and '100 Years' for so many when they were released. There has never been a time when audiences and musicians need each other more, and I am energized and excited to get back on the bus, and go 'Back to the Future!'"

John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting continues to stand the test of time. Selling millions of albums, including the Platinum-selling "America Town" and "The Battle For Everything," his GrammyÂ® nominated song, "Superman (It's Not Easy)," the worldwide hit single, went Platinum, and was #1 on Adult Top 40, #2 on Hot AC and in the Top 40 Top 10. "Superman" becoming an anthem for the heroes of 9-11, and Ondrasik performed the song at The Concert for New York City. His standard "100 Years" went 2X Platinum and continues to give every age group a lifetime's moment of reflection and nostalgia. Other hit tracks include the certified Gold "Changes," What If," "Easy Tonight," "World," and "The Riddle."

Ondrasik's songs have been featured in more than 250 films, television shows and advertisements. His tunes have been included in the Academy Award-winning film "The Blind Side" ("Chances"), "Hawaii Five-O" ("All for One"), and "The Sopranos" ("World"), to name a few. His voice has been heard for the WWE, Disney and L.A. Kings' Stanley Cup Championship video; in addition the CBS series "Code Black." He has also penned tunes for artists ranging from Josh Groban, Tim McGRaw, The Backstreet Boys, and more.

In addition to making music, Ondrasik performs for the USO, and has keynote speaking engagements across the globe. A great supporter of the U.S. military, Ondrasik has given away five volumes of compilation "CD for the Troops" albums to our U.S. Armed Forces. Over one million copies have been distributed to soldiers worldwide. Additionally, the charity site, www.whatkindofworlddoyouwant.com, inspired by his song, "World," saw fans uploading videos showing their respective interpretations of a better world. That initiative raised more than $250,000 for five designated charities - Augie's Quest, Autism Speaks, Fisher House Foundation, Save the Children and Operation Homefront.

More recently, Ondrasik launched his new episodic web docu-series titled "Meet The Heroes," which features Ondrasik interviewing heroic Americans who are involved in rescuing and evacuating American citizens, SIV holders, Green Card Holders, Afghan allies, and persons of high risk from Afghanistan.

BWW's Kevin Pollack recently sat down with John to talk about the new tour.

FIVE FOR FIGHTING TOUR DATES INCLUDE:

Tuesday, August 9 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Wednesday, August 10 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theatre

Friday, August 12 Bay City, MI Wenonah Park World Friendship Shell

For more information and to buy tickets, visit: https://fiveforfighting.com/