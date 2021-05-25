Grand Theater Announces 2021 Season; WAITRESS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, BEAUTIFUL, and More!

After more than a year with empty theater seats, live performances are returning to The Grand Theater! The Grand announced its 2021/22 Season, which features performances audiences have been waiting for for over a year in addition to several new shows!

The new season features touring Broadway productions, Grammy winning musicians, comedy, family programming, and more! The new TDS Fiber Broadway Series will feature seven touring Broadway productions, the most in recent history, including: Waitress, Fiddler On the Roof, An Officer and A Gentleman, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Blue Man Group, Anastasia, and Riverdance. The legendary rock band Three Dog Night and country icon Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise are also featured on the season, as well as Wausau favorites The TEN Tenors, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy, and more!

"We're so excited to share our 21/22 Season as we move towards gathering together again in our historic space to enjoy incredible performances from around the world," said Sean Wright, Executive Director of The Grand. "We think the season has something for everyone-from Broadway smash hits, to comedy, music, family shows, and more! We can't wait to get it started and share memorable experiences with our amazing community once again!"

The Grand's announcement also featured information on their new Ticket Guarantee. If once the venue is open and performances are once again filling its calendar, patrons feel that COVID-19 conditions make it unsafe for them to attend a performance or event, they should contact the Ticket Office no later than 48 hours prior to the performance to discuss their options. Patrons may exchange their tickets for another event, donate the value of the ticket back to The Grand, receive a gift certificate for the total order amount, or receive a refund. This new policy was put in place as a "thank you" to the community for supporting The Grand during the struggles of the past year, and to ensure that audiences can return to the Theater with peace of mind.

"The health and safety of patrons, volunteers, staff, and artists is forefront in our mind as we plan our reopening, and is at the root of our Ticket Guarantee," said Wright. "We also continue to work with officials and industry leaders to determine specific protocols that might be in place at the time of the performances. Our hope and plan is to deliver all of these performances as scheduled at full capacity, but the last year has certainly taught us how to be adaptable!"

In addition to shows on The Grand's season, the announcement spotlighted several other great shows coming to Wausau, including Cat and Nat, The Price is Right Live, Ron White, Gordon Lightfoot, Home

Free, and Mannheim Steamroller, as well as a slate of emerging artists via the Behavioral Health Clinic 10x10 Series. Tickets for these shows are all on sale now.

Shows in the TDS Fiber Broadway Series are available with season subscription orders of 4 shows or more at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, May 25, and single tickets for all other shows will be available at this time. Tickets and subscriptions are available online at www.grandtheater.org, by phone at 715-842-0988, or at The Grand's Ticket Office in downtown Wausau.

The best way to experience this amazing season is by becoming a Grand Theater Season Subscriber. Season subscription packages start at four shows and feature a discount of up to 15% depending on subscription level. Subscribers also receive refundable tickets, installment billing, subscriber pre-sales, invitations to exclusive events, and more. Contact the Ticket Office at 715-842-0988 or online at www.grandtheater.org to subscribe.