Governor Evers Declares World Premiere Wisconsin Day

World Premiere Wisconsin is an inaugural statewide festival celebrating new plays and musicals from March 1 - June 30, 2023, presented by the Ten Chimneys Foundation. Spearheaded by the leadership of Forward Theater Company of Madison, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and Northern Sky Theater of Door County, WPW was conceived with four primary goals in mind: to build relationships between Wisconsin theater makers, to raise national awareness about Wisconsin's thriving and diverse theater ecosystem, to encourage the production of new work, and to communicate a positive story about theater making in Wisconsin during this critical phase of recovery and rebuilding. From the tip of Door County to the state line, WPW is a bold idea, locally brewed with pride right here in our great state. For more information, visit: worldpremierewisconsin.com

WHEREAS; theater is one of humankind's most meaningful avenues for providing audiences and artists alike the space to share emotions and experiences that generate empathy and understanding between individuals and communities; and

WHEREAS; Wisconsin has a long-standing and diverse theatrical ecosystem made up of professional, semi-professional, amateur, and educational theater companies across the state; and

WHEREAS; Wisconsin's theatermakers - many of whom create original plays and musicals that are produced across the country and around the world - provide individuals and communities with the ability to unite in their enjoyment of the arts, which in turn helps foster connection, creativity, and joy among the public; and

WHEREAS; Wisconsin theater companies not only contribute to the artistic fabric of the state but are significant economic drivers for its communities, employing thousands of artists and technicians and attracting visitors from all over; and

WHEREAS; despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin theaters have continued to serve the people of the state when they have needed it the most, demonstrating the important role the theater plays in addressing the societal and emotional needs of audiences; and

WHEREAS; theater leaders from across the state have come together to create a first-of-its-kind festival - World Premiere Wisconsin - which will lift up professional, academic, and amateur theatermakers as they engage in the production of new works; and

WHEREAS; running from March 1 through June 30, 2023, the inaugural World Premiere Wisconsin event aims to draw audiences from every corner of the state to experience the premiere of nearly 50 new plays and musicals in more than 20 communities; and

WHEREAS; today, the state of Wisconsin congratulates the organizers of the state's first World Premiere Wisconsin event and celebrates the many contributions to the spiritual, emotional, and economic well-being of the state;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Tony Evers, Governor of the State of Wisconsin, do hereby proclaim March 1, 2023 as WORLD PREMIERE WISCONSIN DAY throughout the State of Wisconsin and I commend this observance to all our state's residents.

World Premiere Wisconsin website: worldpremierewisconsin.com

Current lineup of all productions: worldpremierewisconsin.com/calendar/