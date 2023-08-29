Four New Shows Coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center As Part Of 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season

Engaging, entertaining shows expand on MPAC's diverse selection of programming.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 2 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 3 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 4 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour

Four New Shows Coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center As Part Of 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season

Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announces four new shows as part of the 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season: Black Violin, Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live, Paul Mercurio's Permission to Speak, and Spamilton: An American Parody.
 
These shows continue to expand on MPAC's diverse selection of programming as part of the 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season, which includes previously announced 3-show series of Dance and Jazz as well as single shows. These programs offer unique arts and cultural experiences with something for everyone, from comedy and family shows to dynamic events showcasing diverse artists and artforms that will delight audiences of all ages.
 
Individual tickets for these shows will go on sale Monday, October 2 at 12:00pm. To purchase tickets, visit www.MarcusCenter.org, call 414-273-7206, or visit the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. Groups of 10 or more can inquire about special pricing and secure their seats now by calling 414-273-7207.
 
The upcoming 2023/24 season is anchored in artistic excellence and builds upon MPAC's commitment to advance racial equity, diversity, and inclusion through the performing arts. Details of the complete season can be found at www.MarcusCenter.org.
 
 

Black Violin

February 9, 2024 | 7:30pm
The Black Violin Experience Tour showcases the two-time GRAMMY-nominated duo Black Violin, brought to life by Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, invoking a mystifying musical fusion of exquisite classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats. This is a concert performance that boldly merges centuries of music and unites audiences with a message of hope and possibility. Audiences can expect to be immersed in a sound that transcends categories and celebrates ingenuity and ambition, proving anything is possible.
 
Learn more about the show at https://blackviolin.net/
 
 

Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live

 

March 3, 2024 | 4:00pm
Get ready for the ultimate playdate – 65 million years in the making – as Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live guides your family on a breathtaking tour that begins in pre-historic Australia. You'll observe, meet, and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that thrills and entertains.
 
A special VIP Meet & Greet add-on option is available. Learn more about the show at https://dinosaurzoolive.us/
 
 

Paul Mercurio's Permission to Speak

 

April 6, 2024 | 7:30pm
With a critically acclaimed, sold-out off-Broadway run, Paul Mercurio's PERMISSION TO SPEAK has received rave reviews. Mercurio, an Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian and actor, stars in this one-man comedy show with a twist, where Mercurio improvises with audience members by randomly bringing them on stage and talking with them about who they are. A breath of fresh air, PERMISSION TO SPEAK is funny, entertaining, and a truly freeing experience.
 
Learn more about the show at https://www.paulmecurio.com/
 
 

Spamilton: An American Parody

 

April 18-20, 2024
Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway, and performed by a versatile cast of eight, Spamilton: An American Parody is a side-splitting new musical parody. A crash course of everyone's favorite Broadway blockbusters, including celebrity satires, pop culture zings accompanied with hip-hop on the piano!
 
Learn more about the show at https://spamilton.com/
 
In addition, MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz series, Build Your Own packages, and Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center subscription packages are on sale now. All packages can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office, by calling 414-273-7206, or online at www.MarcusCenter.org. Additional MPAC Presents shows will be announced soon.
 
The MPAC Presents Series are generously supported by Bader Philanthropies, Inc., Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, the Herzfeld Foundation, and Fields Auto Group. The Marcus Performing Arts Center is supported in part by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board and Milwaukee Arts Board, with funds from the State of Wisconsin, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Arts Midwest. MPAC is a proud affiliate of United Performing Arts Fund.




RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

1
COUNTRY SUNSHINE: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville Comes to Milwaukee Rep Photo
COUNTRY SUNSHINE: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville Comes to Milwaukee Rep

 Milwaukee Rep willpresent an Artists Lounge Live Production of Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville With Katie Deal in the Stackner Cabaret September 8 – October 29, 2023. 

2
First Stage Announces Artistic and Creative Teams For 2023/24 Season Photo
First Stage Announces Artistic and Creative Teams For 2023/24 Season

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, has announced the Artistic and Creative Teams for the upcoming 2023/24 season. The season will kick off on October 6, 2023 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater with the inspiring world premiere DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!, based on the books by Green Bay Packer legend Donald Driver, written by Gloria Bond Clunie and directed by popular Milwaukee actor/director Dimonte Henning. 

3
Milwaukees First Stage Reveals Artistic and Creative Teams for 2023/24 Season Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage Reveals Artistic and Creative Teams for 2023/24 Season

First Stage, a renowned theater for young people and families, has revealed the Artistic and Creative Teams for their highly anticipated 2023/24 season. Discover the talented individuals behind the productions and get ready for an exciting lineup of shows. Read more on Broadway World.

4
Next Act Theatre Names Libby Amato as Managing Director Photo
Next Act Theatre Names Libby Amato as Managing Director

Next Act Theatre has announced the promotion of Libby Amato to the role of Managing Director. With almost 20 years of experience with the company, Amato's new position is effective immediately. Learn more about Amato's journey and her plans for the future of Next Act Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# David Seebach's Illusions in the Night
Sunset Playhouse (10/20-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dean Martin's Cool Yule
Sunset Playhouse (12/07-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blithe Spirit
Sunset Playhouse (10/19-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical, Kids
Sunset Playhouse (11/18-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
Sunset Playhouse (11/11-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Carpenters Christmas
Sunset Playhouse (12/11-12/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Denver, Diamond & Dylan
Sunset Playhouse (10/23-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins
The Fireside Dinner Theatre (7/20-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fairy Godmother's (song) Book of Wisdom
Sunset Playhouse (11/04-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You