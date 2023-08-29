Four New Shows Coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center As Part Of 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season

Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announces four new shows as part of the 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season: Black Violin, Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live, Paul Mercurio's Permission to Speak, and Spamilton: An American Parody.



These shows continue to expand on MPAC's diverse selection of programming as part of the 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season, which includes previously announced 3-show series of Dance and Jazz as well as single shows. These programs offer unique arts and cultural experiences with something for everyone, from comedy and family shows to dynamic events showcasing diverse artists and artforms that will delight audiences of all ages.



Individual tickets for these shows will go on sale Monday, October 2 at 12:00pm. To purchase tickets, visit www.MarcusCenter.org, call 414-273-7206, or visit the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. Groups of 10 or more can inquire about special pricing and secure their seats now by calling 414-273-7207.



The upcoming 2023/24 season is anchored in artistic excellence and builds upon MPAC's commitment to advance racial equity, diversity, and inclusion through the performing arts. Details of the complete season can be found at www.MarcusCenter.org.





February 9, 2024 | 7:30pm

The Black Violin Experience Tour showcases the two-time GRAMMY-nominated duo Black Violin, brought to life by Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, invoking a mystifying musical fusion of exquisite classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats. This is a concert performance that boldly merges centuries of music and unites audiences with a message of hope and possibility. Audiences can expect to be immersed in a sound that transcends categories and celebrates ingenuity and ambition, proving anything is possible.



Learn more about the show at https://blackviolin.net/





March 3, 2024 | 4:00pm

Get ready for the ultimate playdate – 65 million years in the making – as Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live guides your family on a breathtaking tour that begins in pre-historic Australia. You'll observe, meet, and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that thrills and entertains.



A special VIP Meet & Greet add-on option is available. Learn more about the show at https://dinosaurzoolive.us/





April 6, 2024 | 7:30pm

With a critically acclaimed, sold-out off-Broadway run, Paul Mercurio's PERMISSION TO SPEAK has received rave reviews. Mercurio, an Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian and actor, stars in this one-man comedy show with a twist, where Mercurio improvises with audience members by randomly bringing them on stage and talking with them about who they are. A breath of fresh air, PERMISSION TO SPEAK is funny, entertaining, and a truly freeing experience.



Learn more about the show at https://www.paulmecurio.com/





April 18-20, 2024

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway, and performed by a versatile cast of eight, Spamilton: An American Parody is a side-splitting new musical parody. A crash course of everyone's favorite Broadway blockbusters, including celebrity satires, pop culture zings accompanied with hip-hop on the piano!



Learn more about the show at https://spamilton.com/



In addition, MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz series, Build Your Own packages, and Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center subscription packages are on sale now. All packages can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office, by calling 414-273-7206, or online at www.MarcusCenter.org. Additional MPAC Presents shows will be announced soon.



The MPAC Presents Series are generously supported by Bader Philanthropies, Inc., Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, the Herzfeld Foundation, and Fields Auto Group. The Marcus Performing Arts Center is supported in part by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board and Milwaukee Arts Board, with funds from the State of Wisconsin, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Arts Midwest. MPAC is a proud affiliate of United Performing Arts Fund.