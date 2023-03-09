Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First Stage's Young Company Presents Adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN This March

Little Women runs March 24 – April 2, 2023 in the newly renovated, theater-in-the-round Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

Mar. 09, 2023  

First Stage's Young Company Presents Adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN This March

First Stage's Young Company will present LITTLE WOMEN, a modern-retelling of the classic novel by award-winning, contemporary playwright Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott.

The play is directed by popular Milwaukee actor, director and First Stage alum Karen Estrada, recently seen on stage in First Stage's charming production CARMELA FULL OF WISHES. This fresh adaptation of the beloved book centers around the women of the March family. Jo March isn't your typical Victorian lady. She's ruthless and headstrong, and destined to be a great American novelist. As Jo and her sisters grow up in the middle of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women, while reconciling their own ambitions with society's expectations. Alcott's celebrated coming-of-age novel comes to stage in this modern and relevant adaptation. Sponsored by United Performing Arts Fund.

LITTLE WOMEN runs March 24 - April 2, 2023 in the newly renovated, theater-in-the-round Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $15. Tickets are available online at firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance runtime is approximately two hours and 15 minutes with a brief intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 12+.

From Director of the Young Company Matt Daniels: "Kate Hamill's adaptation of this essential American story manages to be startlingly modern even as it explores a long-gone era. This play is about whip-smart, resilient, sparkling young women looking to make their mark on a world that may not be ready for them. Sounds like an ideal match for YC's excellent performers! This version of the story is intimate, beautiful and surprising, just as Alcott's novel is to anyone who picks it up for the first time."

Added Director Karen Estrada: "Everyone identifies with a character in Little Women. Those who love the story can endlessly debate character choices and events from the book; furthering that with spirited discussion regarding which of the many, many adaptations best capture these classic scenes. Fans of Alcott's Little Women have done so across all the years, languages and cultures that have access to the story. They sympathize because the March sisters and their friends' coming-of-age story elements are both familiar and beautifully composed; they are learning how they identify as young adults and doing so while balancing their place in the wider world, within their family dynamic and against their own ambitions. Their stories are funny and heartbreaking and confusing and poignant. These actors (and to some extent all of us) are in that place too - learning who they are and who they want to be in the wide world. The story is immediate and timeless, intimate yet funny and absolutely lovely."

This is a Young Company Performance Project - an actor-driven presentation using elemental production values. By stripping down to a nearly bare stage, the connection of actor to audience is enhanced, and the words of the play come alive in exciting ways, allowing First Stage's award-winning students to showcase their graduate level skills with full-length material, from Shakespeare to American classics to pieces commissioned specially for them.

Tickets are $15 - Tickets may be purchased at firststage.org or by phone (414) 267-2961.




Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Raises $1,514,428 In Sustainability Campaign, Will Proceed With Photo
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Raises $1,514,428 In Sustainability Campaign, Will Proceed With 23/24 Season
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) announced this morning that it has reached the first benchmark in its ongoing Sustainability Campaign fundraising effort, achieving more than $1.5M in pledges for new and increased support for this and the next two fiscal years.  As a result, MCT will proceed with its 23/24 season, to be announced in late March or early April when the renewal period for season subscribers opens. 
LITTLE WOMEN to be Presented by Milwaukees First Stages Young Company This Month Photo
LITTLE WOMEN to be Presented by Milwaukee's First Stage's Young Company This Month
First Stage's Young Company will present LITTLE WOMEN, a modern-retelling of the classic novel by award-winning, contemporary playwright Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott.
GOD OF CARNAGE to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Spring Photo
GOD OF CARNAGE to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Spring
Milwaukee Repertory Theater will close out its 2022/23 Season with the Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza on April 18 – May 14, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. 
Photos: First Look at First Stages THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES Photo
Photos: First Look at First Stage's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES, based on the iconic animated Nickelodeon series by Stephen Hillenberg, with book by Kyle Jarrow, runs at First Stage through April 2, 2023, at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


First Stage's Young Company Presents Adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN This MarchFirst Stage's Young Company Presents Adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN This March
March 9, 2023

 First Stage's Young Company will present LITTLE WOMEN, a modern-retelling of the classic novel by award-winning, contemporary playwright Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott. 
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Raises $1,514,428 In Sustainability Campaign, Will Proceed With 23/24 SeasonMilwaukee Chamber Theatre Raises $1,514,428 In Sustainability Campaign, Will Proceed With 23/24 Season
March 8, 2023

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) announced this morning that it has reached the first benchmark in its ongoing Sustainability Campaign fundraising effort, achieving more than $1.5M in pledges for new and increased support for this and the next two fiscal years.  As a result, MCT will proceed with its 23/24 season, to be announced in late March or early April when the renewal period for season subscribers opens. 
LITTLE WOMEN to be Presented by Milwaukee's First Stage's Young Company This MonthLITTLE WOMEN to be Presented by Milwaukee's First Stage's Young Company This Month
March 8, 2023

First Stage's Young Company will present LITTLE WOMEN, a modern-retelling of the classic novel by award-winning, contemporary playwright Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott.
GOD OF CARNAGE to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This SpringGOD OF CARNAGE to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Spring
March 6, 2023

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will close out its 2022/23 Season with the Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza on April 18 – May 14, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. 
Photos: First Look at First Stage's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCESPhotos: First Look at First Stage's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES
March 5, 2023

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES, based on the iconic animated Nickelodeon series by Stephen Hillenberg, with book by Kyle Jarrow, runs at First Stage through April 2, 2023, at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Check out photos here!
share