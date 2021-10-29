First Stage's THE TALE OF LA LLORONA Starts Streaming Tomorrow

The final play in First Stage's fall 2021 Amplify - BIPOC Short Play Series, and just in time for Halloween, will be THE TALE OF LA LLORONA AS TOLD BY CONSUELO CHAVEZ, a world premiere play by JosÃ© Casas with music by Frank Pahl. Milwaukee director/actor David Flores will direct this production.

In this spooky new play, a group of middle-schoolers are disappointed that a thunderstorm has stopped them from their traditional trick or treating. They huddle together in a basement on what might be the last time they are together to celebrate All Hallow's Eve. To pass the time, they share some of their favorite ghost stories . . . but are they just stories? First Stage audiences will need to decide for themselves! Suggested for families with young people ages 12+. Please note: the performance includes blackouts, loud noises, scary moments and references to suicide and violence.

The Amplify series is sponsored by Children's Wisconsin. This project is also supported in part by a grant from the Milwaukee Arts Board and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.

Director David Flores shared this about THE TALE OF LA LLORONA AS TOLD BY CONSUELO CHAVEZ: "This is a ghost story gone awry, where the supernatural encroaches on the safe and familiar. In sharing fantastical stories passed down through the years, these long-time friends face the challenges of growing up: still caring for one another but diverging in personalities and interests, questioning the prospects of the future and clinging to nostalgia for the past. We are very excited to present those familiar growing pains that all generations face through the voices of today's young people."

THE TALE OF LA LLORONA AS TOLD BY CONSUELO CHAVEZ, is free to stream on demand on First Stage's YouTube channel and premieres on Saturday, October 30 at 7 p.m. It will stream October 30 - December 5, 2021. For more information about THE TALE OF LA LLORONA AS TOLD BY CONSUELO CHAVEZ,, please go to: https://www.firststage.org/events-tickets/2021- 22-season/amplify-bipoc-short-play-series/

THE TALE OF LA LLORONA AS TOLD BY CONSUELO CHAVEZ, will also be performed in-person for free for a limited number of performances with limited seating. Limited capacity live performances at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 24 at 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. To reserve tickets to the in person performances, please visit: eventbrite.com/e/the-tales-of-la-llarona-part-of-first-stages amplify-series-tickets-169184018955

The Amplify series first launched in the spring of 2021 and begins its second season this fall. In this new series, three short plays have been created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) playwrights that center on the young person's point of view, amplifying the voices of these artists and young people throughout the Milwaukee community.

First Stage has had a long history of age-appropriate casting and of centering its work on the young person's point of view. Understanding the power of connection that young people feel when they see themselves and their stories on stage, the organization is excited to continue this series featuring newly commissioned work from noted BIPOC playwrights and directors. First Stage's commitment to commissioning work by Black, Indigenous and People of Color whose voices offer the organization an opportunity to expand its artistic horizons and develop its audience's perspective.

Artistic Director Jeff Frank commented on the next installment of the Amplify series: "Our Amplify series this fall has allowed us to share new voices and new stories with our audiences, to foster new artistic partnerships and to provide young performers with more opportunities to embody roles that speak directly to their experiences. Connecting these remarkable writers with our amazingly talented young performers and guest directors has sparked the best in all of us and helped to create new work that may be short in duration but promises to be lasting in its power."