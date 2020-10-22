First Stage Young Company Presents Utah Shakespearean Festival Showcase

Streaming online through October 24.

First Stage Young Company presents its Utah Shakespearean Festival Showcase. Streaming now through October 24, 2020 on YouTube (www.youtube.com/firststage)

The award-winning Young Company - First Stage's advanced actor training program for high school students - traditionally travels to Cedar City, UT each October to participate in the Utah Shakespearean Festival High School Competition, perfecting their craft and perform the words of the Bard for many of their peers and adjudicators from around the country. This year, the competition took place virtually on October 9, 2020. Directed by Matt Daniels, director of the Young Company, these young actors presented a showcase of scenes and monologues from Shakespeare's repertoire. Audiences can stream the Young Company's showcase anytime through October 24, 2020 for no cost on First Stage's YouTube channel.

Young Company members participating in the Utah Shakespearean Showcase included: Anna Fitzsimmons (Mequon, WI) performing a monologue from JULIUS CAESAR, Act 2, Scene 1; Eloise Field (Oconomowoc, WI), Kate Ketelhohn (Cedarburg, WI) and Molly Boyle (Fredonia, WI) performing a trio scene from HENRY VI, Part I, Act 5, Scene 4; Madison Uphoff (Madison, WI) performing a monologue from ROMEO AND JULIET, Act 4, Scene 3; Kamani Graham (Milwaukee, WI) and Morgan McKinnis (Grafton, WI) performing a duo scene from MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, Act 4, Scene 1; Elisheva Scheuer (Bayside, WI) performing a monologue from RICHARD III, Act 1, Scene 3; and Abby Hanna (Franklin, WI), Morgan McKinnis, Kate Ketelhohn, Kamani Graham, Nicholas Hollenbeck (Oconomowoc, WI), Trevor Schmitt-Ernst (Milwaukee, WI), Molly Boyle, Elisheva Scheuer, Eloise Field, Anna Fitzsimmons, Lainie Slipper (Oconomowoc, WI), Madison Uphoff, and Magdalyn Rowley-Lange (Milwaukee, WI) performing an ensemble scene "My Outcast State," composed of scenes of monologues focused on isolation and ostracization from throughout Shakespeare's canon.

First Stage Young Company received numerous awards for their performances in the Utah Shakespearean Festival's virtual competition. First Stage winners include Madison Uphoff placed first and Elisheva Scheuer placed second in the Monologue Category; and Kamani Graham and Morgan McKinnis placed first in the Duo/Trio Category. Anna Fitzsimmons received the Larry Lott Award, which recognizes the best actor in an ensemble scene in each division, in conjunction with the ensemble competition. All participating Young Company members received third place in the Ensemble Category, as well as first place in the Sweepstakes for the Ipswich Division.

This showcase is one of several Signature Theater Experiences offered virtually at First Stage this season, through its new virtual performance series.

For more information visit: www.FirstStage.org/youngcompany.

