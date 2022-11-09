First Stage Celebrates The Holidays With RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL

Come celebrate the holidays this year with First Stage and the return of their heartwarming production of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL!, based on the 1964 television special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage.

The live, musical version of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER will be directed by Artistic Director Jeff Frank and features all the colorful characters audiences know and love, a thrilling adventure story combined with an unforgettable holiday musical score by Johnny Marks, including the catchy "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" theme song. From fleeing the Abominable Snow Monster to saving Christmas, join Rudolph and his friends, Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius, as their adventures remind us that what makes us different can also be what makes us special. Don't miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the little misfit in all of us! Sponsored by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren and Associated Bank.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL runs November 25 - December 24, 2022 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 70 minutes, which includes a brief intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 4+.

From Artistic Director/Director Jeff Frank: "What fun to return to Christmastown and visit Rudolph and friends once again! Who knew when we launched the premiere production in 2012 that it would serve as the model for subsequent productions - including a national tour! This joyful holiday tale will once again come to life at the Todd Wehr Theater courtesy of some clever staging, the remarkable design work of Brandon Kirkham, and our incredible production department who crafted this piece with such care and detail. Rudolph, Hermey and the Toys remind us all that there is a place for everyone. There really is no such thing as a misfit - just a world that needs to learn to welcome people as they are. No one should have to worry about covering up who they are to seek acceptance. We need to make the effort to move beyond first impressions to take the time to really listen to one another and find a deeper understanding of folks. After all - it turns out that even the Bumble is misunderstood. From the incredible music of Johnny Marks to the adventures with the Bumble, to the lovable inhabitants of the Island of Misfit Toys, to the hilarious antics of Yukon Cornelius, to the heartwarming storytelling of Sam the Snowman - RUDOLPH has something for the entire family to celebrate this holiday season. Come home for the holidays together at First Stage."

Tickets start at $32 - Tickets may be purchased at firststage.org or through the Marcus Center Box Office, in person at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee or by phone (414) 273-7206 or toll free at (888) 612-3500. The number for TDD (for deaf and hard of hearing patrons) is (414) 273-3080.

COVID Protocols: First Stage is no longer requiring proof of vaccination upon arrival, and masks will be optional in the theater, unless the community level in Milwaukee County is rated in the High category, as determined by the CDC. First Stage COVID safety protocols and updates can be viewed here: firststage.org/covid-19-safety-protocols/ - performances

Security at the Marcus Performing Arts Center: Upon entry to the Todd Wehr Theater, attendees will walk through a security scanner to check for any items not permitted in the building. While purses and small bags are allowed, please leave larger bags, backpacks or other items at home. Review Security Procedures at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Please allow ample time for parking and security checks before the performance.

Digital Playbill: The digital playbill includes artistic/actor/designer and cast bios. To view the digital playbill when it gets posted closer to the show opening, please go to: firststage.org/about-us/media-center/playbills/

Enrichment Guide: An Enrichment Guide for the production filled with fun holiday activities can be found here: firststage.org/media/gqyoylaj/rudolph_enrichmentguide.pdf

Special events for RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL

Pay What You Choose Performance: Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Pay What You Choose tickets are available on a first come, first served basis with a minimum suggested donation of $5 per person. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on the day of the performance. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets may also be reserved in advance by phone at (414) 267-2961, weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information, please visit: firststage.org/events-tickets/tickets-offers/pay-what-you-choose/

Sensory Friendly Performance: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

A Sensory Friendly Performance with accommodations for families with children on the autism spectrum will take place on Saturday, December 10 at 3:30 p.m. Sensory accommodations include a quiet area staffed by an experienced educator, lower sound, house lights up and more. Tickets for Sensory Friendly Performances are $10. Order online or by phone at (414) 267-2961, weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. to reserve tickets. To learn more visit: firststage.org/plan-your-visit/sensory-friendly-performances/.

Grandparent Holiday Brunch: Sunday, December 11 before the 1:00 p.m. performance of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL

Gather the entire family and join First Stage for a festive holiday brunch before the 1 p.m. performance of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The brunch will be held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in the Bradley Pavilion located at 929 N. Water Street. Registration is from 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. The brunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $65 for adults and $45 for children 12 and under, which includes a delicious pancake breakfast buffet, holiday-themed activities and programing for the kids, plus your ticket to the show! Already have tickets for the show, but want to attend the brunch? Tickets are $50 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under. To learn more or to register, please visit Grandparent Holiday Brunch.

ASL Interpreted Performance: Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

This performance will be sign language interpreted for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing. Assistive listening devices are also available at the Todd Wehr Theater. To learn more, please visit: firststage.org/plan-your-visit/accessibility/sign-language-interpreted-performances/.