First Stage Announces Third Season Of AMPLIFY BIPOC PLAY SERIES

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is delighted to announce the third season of their Amplify BIPOC Play Series beginning August 13, 2022.

In support of First Stage's ongoing commitment to the development of new work, with an intentional focus on lifting voices of underrepresented playwrights and artists, this season's Amplify Series will be presented as readings of three new plays, to be held at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center and other community locations. A talkback will follow each reading, allowing audiences opportunities to share their voices with the playwright and artists - helping shape the development of the plays and potential future productions at First Stage.

Commented First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank, "We're excited to continue our investment in new play development and in lifting up the voices of underrepresented artists. We also look forward to engaging our audiences in conversation about the work as we consider selections for future seasons."

The Amplify Series launched virtually in the spring of 2021 during the pandemic and featured the world premiere virtual productions of COPPER HORNS IN WATER by First Stage alum Ty Defoe and UNMUTED by First Stage Resident Playwright Alvaro Saar Rios and composer Deborah Wicks La Puma. A second Amplify Series was offered virtually in the fall of 2021 and included the world premiere virtual productions of HOW TO ACTUALLY GRADUATE IN A VIRTUAL WORLD by Nikkole Salter, STEP KIDS by Tyrone L. Robinson and Postell Pringle and THE TALE OF LA LLORONA AS TOLD BY CONSUELO CHAVEZ by José Casas. These virtual productions were all well received, both critically and with audiences, and reflected First Stage's commitment to commissioning work by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) whose voices offer the organization an opportunity to expand its artistic horizons and develop its audience's perspective. All productions were offered for free to viewing and in-person audiences.

First Stage will again offer the 2022/23 Amplify Series at no cost to attendees, but registration will be required. For additional information, please go to: firststage.org/events-tickets/2022-23-season/amplify-reading-series/ or call (414) 267-2961.