First Annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival Youth Night Announced

Milwaukee Black Theater Festival will present its first annual Youth Night in partnership with St. Ann Intergenerational Center for Care on Wednesday, August 18. This curated event will bring youth performers from theaters around Milwaukee together, sharing original performance art, exploring the theme "The Strength and Resilience of the Black Woman" with special performances by First Stage, a part of their Amplify Series, Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Professional Training Institute, Next Act Theatre's Next Actors, Black Arts MKE's Youth Ensemble and the band K-Stamp led by Kwasi Stampley. The event will be hosted by Milwaukee Rep's Ashley Jordan. Families in the area and around Milwaukee will have the opportunity to experience multiple theaters in one location. Youth Night is best suited for young people ages 8-18 and their families.

Cost: Free

Location: St. Ann Intergenerational Center for Care, 2450 W. North Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53205. Enter west parking lot on 25th Street, between West North Avenue and West Meinecke Avenue

Website: milwaukeechambertheatre.org/2021mbtf

Phone: (414) 276-8842