Emmy, Tony, Grammy & SAG Award Nominee Norm Lewis to Headline Skylight Night 2022

Acclaimed stage and screen actor Norm Lewis will headline Skylight Night 2022, an annual fundraiser supporting Skylight Music Theatre. It will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in the main ballroom of the Woman's Club of Wisconsin, 813 E. Kilbourn Ave. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company now in its 63rd season.

Lewis recently starred in Spike Lee's critically acclaimed, "Da 5 Bloods," and in the groundbreaking FX series, Pose. Additionally, he can be seen starring in ABC's Women of The Movement, and offscreen, his voice can be heard in the latest season of Apple TV's animated series, Central Park. Lewis was also seen as 'Caiaphas' in the award-winning NBC television special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!," alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper.

Lewis returned to Broadway in the Fall of 2021, starring in Chicken and Biscuits at the Circle In The Square Theatre. He previously appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. In May of 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway. In addition to his acting credits, Lewis is a proud founding member of Black Theatre United, an organization which stands together to help protect Black people, Black talent and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in theatre and communities across the country.

"It is our great honor to welcome Tony-nominee Norm Lewis to the Skylight family," said Artistic Director Michael Unger. "With 14 Broadway shows and major regional work, Norm has inhabited some of the greatest roles ever written with great authenticity and a spectacular voice. The Skylight Night audience is in for a treat to see and hear one of stage and screen's most sought-after artists in such an up-close and personal performance."

During the one-night-only concert, audiences can expect to hear selections reflective of Lewis' expansive theatrical career and more.

Skylight Night 2022's Theme "Masquerade"

Skylight Night 2022's theme is "Masquerade," encompassing the Halloween weekend as well as Skylight's programming in music theatre works. The event includes cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, and the private concert by Lewis.

"Skylight Night is our biggest fundraising event of the year," said Skylight Director of Development Kelly Gerlach. "The masquerade theme celebrates the magic of what we have put on stage for over 60 years. With the timing over Halloween weekend, it's also a great reason for masks and costumes. And who better to perform than the Phantom himself, Norm Lewis! The evening promises to be a fun party with mystery, music, and a lot of heart."

Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from any Skylight show, which include Broadway blockbuster musicals, thrilling operas, offbeat revues, and more. Costume or cocktail attire are also welcome.

Skylight Night 2022 Supports Programming and Education

Gerlach said Skylight Night 2022's goal is to raise $70,000. Donations will be used to support Skylight's outstanding music theatre productions, which employ the largest number of Wisconsin actors in the state. Skylight's performances feature live orchestras and engage more than 30,000 audience members each year. Funds will also support Skylight's acclaimed Enlighten education program, which traditionally reaches 16,000 students in grades K-12 annually through outreach to Milwaukee Public Schools and other districts, student matinees, and virtual and in-person educational tours.

Skylight's mission since 1959 is "To bring the full spectrum of music theatre works to a wide and diverse audience in celebration of the musical and theatrical arts and their reflection of the human condition."

Skylight Night 2022 Sponsorships and Single Tickets Available

Sponsorships are available ranging from $2,500 (Table Sponsor), $3,500 (Supporting Sponsor), $6,000 (Lead Sponsor) to $10,000 (Presenting Sponsor). Individual tickets to the event are $300. Tickets include cocktail hour, gourmet plated dinner and concert featuring Norm Lewis.

On Saturday, October 29, VIP registration/cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. and general registration/cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be at 7 p.m. and the concert at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196758®id=118&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2Fskynightpress?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 For sponsorship information, contact Kathryn Hausman at kathrynh@skylightmusictheatre.org or call (414) 299-4953.

Skylight Music Theatre thanks the support of Skylight Night Presenting sponsor Quarles & Brady.

About Norm Lewis

He has been seen on PBS in the Live From Lincoln Center productions of Showboat with Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis: Who Am I?, New Year's Eve: A Gershwin Celebration with Diane Reeves, as well as American Voices with Renée Fleming and the PBS Specials First You Dream - The Music of Kander & Ebb and Ella Wishes You A Swingin' Christmas.

Other TV credits include: VH1's Daytime Divas, also alongside Vanessa Williams, Law & Order, Dr. Death, Mrs. America, Better Things, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bull, Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama Scandal.

Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. London's West End credits include Javert in Les Misérables and Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS.

Off-Broadway credits include Dessa Rose (Drama Desk nomination, AUDELCO Award), Shakespeare in the Park's The Tempest, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Drama League nomination), Captains Courageous, and A New Brain. Regional credits include Porgy in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (A.R.T.), Ragtime, Dreamgirls (with Jennifer Holliday), First You Dream, Sweeney Todd, and The Fantasticks.

Additional film credits include Christmas In Tune (starring opposite Reba McEntire), Magnum Opus, Winter's Tale, Sex and the City 2, Confidences, and Preaching to the Choir. His albums The Norm Lewis Christmas Album and This is The Life can be found on Amazon.com as well as cdbaby.com.

About Skylight Music Theatre

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the State. Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 63rd season in 2022-23.