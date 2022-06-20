Door Shakespeare's 2022 Season Opens This Week

Door Shakespeare has announced the opening of their 2022 season (running June 22 through August 27) in the garden of Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Ln, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202.

The season begins on June 22 with William Shakespeare's The Tempest, directed by Todd Denning.

During a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder and its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. As the passengers search for their fellow shipmates, they encounter nymphs, creatures, and fantastical beings, as well as the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island and its inhabitants. Over the course of the play, audiences are treated to singing, dancing, magic, high comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal, and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end.

The Tempest reaches out to Shakespeare aficionados as well as new fans of all ages, with its rich language, accessible themes, and beautiful settings.

In the following week, on June 29, Door Shakespeare opens The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music By Joe Pine, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, and directed by Marcella Kearns.

The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music tells the story of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time. Adapted in 2016 by Ohio playwright Joe Pine from Alexander Dumas' masterpiece, this adventure with original music dramatizes the first quest from Dumas' novel with a joy and excitement sure to captivate audiences of all ages. As a piece of family theater, the work has delighted intergenerational audiences across the United States in the five years since its premiere.

The play follows young swordsman d'Artagnan's transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer. Along his journey, d'Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis, and Athos: three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion, and honor. He navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a great soldier and a true friend. Full of humor, swashbuckling, and heart, The Three Musketeers: An Adventure with Music invites its audience to witness and celebrate the tremendous feats that a small group of dedicated friends can accomplish together.

This classic tale based on the novel by Alexander Dumas is an adventure for the whole family with music, romance, comedy, and swordplay.

Tickets to Door Shakespeare's 2022 season are $32-$40 for adults, $25-$33 for students, and $15-$23 for children 12 and younger. For more information go to doorshakespeare.com or call 920.854.7111.