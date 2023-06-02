Door Shakespeare Welcomes the 2023 Acting Company

Audiences will recognize some familiar faces as well as see a number of Door Shakespeare debuts.

By:
Door Shakespeare has introduced the cast members for the 2023 summer season. Audiences will recognize some familiar faces as well as see a number of Door Shakespeare debuts.

Mark Corkins, Scott McKenna Campbell, and Amy Ensign return to the Door Shakespeare stage.

This will be Mr. Corkins' 6th summer with Door Shakespeare. A few of his favorite roles under the maple tree include: Lord Capulet in "Romeo and Juliet," Don Pedro in 2018's "Much Ado About Nothing," Sir Toby Belch in 2017's "Twelfth Night," Falstaff in 2019's "The Merry Wives of Windsor," and Prospero in the 2015 production of "The Tempest." This Year Mark walks the boards as Jaques and LeBeau in "As You Like It," and The Old Man in "The Old Man and The Old Moon."

Dr. Scott McKenna Campbell has designed, taught, and performed with Door Shakespeare since its 2017 season in roles including Feste in "Twelfth Night" and Planchet in "The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music," for which he was also the lyricist and composer. This year Scott directs "The Old Man and The Old Moon," is the composer/music director for "As You Like It," and performs in both plays.

Ensign began her career with Door Shakespeare 17 years ago, as Elmire in Tartuffe, and Ceres in The Tempest. Last seen as Mistress Page in 2019’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, other Door Shakespeare credits include Portia in The Merchant of Venice, Julia in The Rivals, Jane in Pride and Prejudice, and Rosalind in 2012’s As You Like It. This year, Amy plays Anna in "As You Like It."

Although familiar with Door County audiences through their work with Northern Sky Theater, Third Avenue PlayWorks, and Peninsula Players, this will be Isaiah Spetz's first season with Door Shakespeare.

Additional Door Shakespeare debuts are Jonathan Contreras, Isa Guitian, Amro Ibrahim, Becky Keeshin, Renee Lockett, Tina Muxoa Pandya, Gabriel Smith, and Lilah Weisman.

Rehearsals began at the end of May. "The first two weeks of rehearsal have been full of discoveries and I'm excited to see what our cast creates as they continue to explore the text," shares Producing Artistic Director, Amy Ensign.

To learn more about Door Shakespeare's 2023 summer season, go to Click Here or call 920.854.7111.




