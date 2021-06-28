Donald Driver Named First Ever Cultural Ambassador For The Marcus Performing Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center recently announced Donald Driver as the first Cultural Ambassador in organization history. The announcement came on Friday, June 25 at the MPAC's 16th Annual BASH - the organization's signature fundraising event benefiting education and community engagement programs.

The four-year partnership with Driver as a Cultural Ambassador will promote the power of the arts, culture and community engagement by making the performing arts more accessible to underserved youth, families and communities of color throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

"This partnership means that we will be able to reach audiences like never before," said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center. "Donald Driver continues to be a patron of the performing arts and an advocate of making the arts available for all - we could not have picked a better fit for our very first Cultural Ambassador."

In April, the Marcus Performing Arts Center announced its commitment to strengthening racial equity, diversity and inclusion (REDI) with the release of its REDI Action Plan. The plan aims to create a more racially representative and equitable culture on and off the stage at the MPAC. The introduction of the first ever Cultural Ambassador illustrates the intentional actions that the organization is taking to make the arts more accessible, engage a more diverse audience, and focus on building bridges between diverse members of the community through high-quality arts and entertainment that reflect the Milwaukee community.

"I always talk about how I want to see change," said Donald Driver, MPAC Cultural Ambassador. "As I take on this new role for MPAC, we have the opportunity to make an impact in this world that we never thought was possible."

Through the partnership, Driver will work with the Marcus Performing Arts Center to create intersections between the performing arts and the community through educational content developed with artists during the Marcus Center Presents season. In this first season of the partnership, Driver's cultural ambassadorship will connect him with performing artists, including a short residency with Hiplet dance company, during which Driver and dancers from the company will connect to exchange ideas on dance, community, athleticism and breaking down stereotypes in dance.

Future seasons of the partnership will include additional artist collaborations and a co-commission of a new First Stage play for young audiences and their families based on Driver's successful Quickie Series children's books.

"Donald continues to inspire people young and old, and his books share his messages about the power of hard work and positivity. I've been a fan for years, and we had hoped one day to be part of bringing them to life on stage," said Jeff Frank, First Stage Artistic Director. "We are looking forward to collaborating with Donald Driver and the Marcus Performing Arts Center to make this happen."

For more information on MPAC REDI Action Plan, Task Force and regular progress updates, visit MarcusCenter.org/REDI. Visit MarcusCenter.org for information regarding upcoming events.