DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR to Debut Next Month

Everyone's favorite Alabama redhead is back with an all new streaming show. If you've been to the smash off-Broadway hit Dixie's Tupperware Party or spent time with her in Dixie's: Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday) then you know Dixie's sweet charm and infectious southern drawl always keep you in stitches.

This time around, she's going digital to bring you some new stories while she's mixing up some cocktails and challenging you to find the Happy Hours that are right in front of you but you may be overlooking. What do you get when you mix gin, rum, vodka and tequila together? According to Dixie, if it doesn't lead you to doing something where you have to scroll through your photos from last night to find who you need to bake "apology cupcakes" for, then if you squint in just the right way and change your focus, you'll see the glory in you that makes you the remarkable person you are.

Tickets starting at $35 per household are on sale now at MarcusCenter.org . The show runs from February 4-27, 2021.

Dixie Longate hails from Mobile, Alabama where she lives with her three kids who she's almost sometimes ever proud of: Wynona, Dwayne, and Absorbine, Jr. She started selling Tupperware as part of the conditions of her parole back in 2001. Within a few years, she became the top selling Tupperware representative in the US. When a friend of hers told her she should turn her living room party into a theatrical show, she laughed so hard at the idea, she almost had to put down her drink.

Dixie's Tupperware Party soon opened off-Broadway in 2007 to both raving fans and rave reviews. The show earned Dixie a Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. She lost to Laurence Fishburne. Really. Look it up.