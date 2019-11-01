Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci to Present HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis at the Marcus Performing Arts Center

From the brilliant minds of improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci comes a brand new, mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, side-splitting show. Hypnosis and Improv -- two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, sceptics and everything in between for decades worldwide - come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience -- HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis.



Twenty random volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis (the process of which is a show in its own right), their inhibitions evaporated and their minds no longer their own. The four or five best are left on stage when one of the world's leading improvisers enters! Colin Mochrie (co-creator) will initiate and manipulate those under hypnosis himself and turn the show into an improv extravaganza!



In the hands of two masters, and solely crafted from the audience's uninhibited subconscious, this will be an entirely original and completely unforgettable show, for who knows where the unconscious mind will go. What can possibly go wrong? Come and see for yourself!



HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis will be at the Marcus Center's Uihlein Hall on Thursday, January 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-237-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups 10 or more SAVE! and should call Groups Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.



This performance is part of the MC Presents series sponsored by The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel.





