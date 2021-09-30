Casting For A CHRISTMAS CAROL And Fall Sale Announced At Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Rep has announced casting for the return of Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol.

As previously announced, Lee E. Ernst will take the lead as Ebenezer Scrooge and join returning cast members Mark Corkins as Marley's Ghost, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit, Chris Peltier as Young Scrooge, Jim Pickering as Mr. Fezziwig and Rána Roman as Mrs. Cratchit. New this year is local favorite Carrie Hitchcock (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Mrs. Fezziwig and Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past. Kantor was last seen in the Quadracci Powerhouse in The Legend of Georgia McBride and Things I Know to be True.

Save up to 25% on tickets during a special fall sale on Monday, October 4, 2021 when using the promotional code FALL. Purchase tickets starting at 7:00am online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, and starting at 9:00am by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Make up for lost time with family and friends this holiday season as Milwaukee Rep's full ensemble production of A Christmas Carol joyfully returns to the historic Pabst Theater with Lee E. Ernst as Scrooge, November 30 - December 24, 2021. Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements with associate director Leda Hoffman. The production features music direction by Dan Kazemi, set design by Todd Edward Ivins, costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting design by Jeff Nellis, sound design by Barry G. Funderburg, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet's Michael Pink, dialect coaching by Jayne Pink, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, with stage managers Becca Lindsey and Kimberly Carolus.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Wells Fargo wih Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey. Studio Gear is the Equipment Sponsor.

For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.