Cast and Creative Team Announced for XANADU At Skylight Music Theatre Roller Disco Extravaganza Premieres January 26 Upcoming Run 

This energetic production will transport you to the vibrant era of the 1980s, where roller skates, shoulder pads, legwarmers, and big hair ruled the day.
Based on the fan-favorite film starring Olivia Newton-John, this energetic production will transport you to the vibrant era of the 1980s, where roller skates, shoulder pads, legwarmers, and big hair ruled the day.
Xanadu tells the story of Sonny, an aspiring artist who dreams of creating the greatest artistic roller disco on Earth. With the help of Kira, a mysterious woman who may or may not be a Greek muse, Sonny embarks on a journey of self-discovery and artistic fulfillment.
This production of Xanadu is packed with catchy tunes by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne of Electric Light Orchestra and John Farrar, including “Xanadu,” “I'm Alive,” and “Have You Never Been Mellow?” as well as other songs originally performed by Electric Light Orchestra and Olivia Newton-John in the film's double-platinum soundtrack. You'll be singing along and dancing in the aisles as our talented cast brings this iconic musical to life.
The cast of Xanadu is filled with amazing local talent, including Kaitlin Feely as Kira, making her Skylight Music Theatre debut, and Wisconsin native Mitchell Gray. These talented performers will bring their passion and energy to the stage, creating a truly unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.
Skylight boasts a talented local team bringing this iconic show to life. Beloved Wisconsin actor Doug Clemons, who has graced numerous Milwaukee stages including Skylight, makes his directorial debut. Stephanie Staszak, fresh off her critically acclaimed role as Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock, takes the reins as choreographer. And music director David Bonofiglio, a veteran of Skylight and other local theaters, brings the show's infectious pop-rock score to life.
“We are thrilled to bring Xanadu to vibrant, colorful life on our stage,” said Michael Unger, Artistic Director for Skylight Music Theatre. “This upbeat, zany and uplifting musical will have you laughing, dancing, and singing along from start to finish.”
So, get ready to lace up your skates and join us for a roller disco adventure that will leave you feeling exhilarated and inspired. Xanadu is the perfect way to escape the winter blues and celebrate the power of dreams and imagination.
Tickets for Xanadu are on sale now. Visit Click Here or call the box office at (414) 291-7800 to reserve your seats today.
January 26 – February 11, 2024
Book by Douglas Carter Beane
Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne & John Farrar
Based on the Universal Pictures film
Screenplay by Richard Danus & Marc Rubel
Kira (Clio)- Kaitlin Feely
Sonny Malone - Mitchell Gray
Danny Maguire - Rick Richter
Melpomene- Janet Metz*
Calliope - Rhonda Rae Busch
Euterpe- Samantha Sostarich
Erato- Rachel Bednarowksi
Terpsicore - D Eric Woolweber
Thalia - Rai (Rashad) Hudson
Director - Doug Clemons
Choreographer - Stephanie Staszak
Music Director - David Bonofiglio
Original Scenic Designer - Shane Cinal
Lighting Designer - G. “Max” Maxin IV
Costume Designer - Jason Orlenko
Sound Designer - Steve Tonar
Properties Designer- Patrick McGuire & Simone Tegge Production
Stage Manager - Louis Crocco*
Resident Assistant Stage Manager - Jordan Ilyssa Angelo
*Appearing through an agreement between Skylight Music Theatre and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
**Member of United Scenic Artists 829
