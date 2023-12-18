Cast and Creative Team Announced for XANADU At Skylight Music Theatre Roller Disco Extravaganza Premieres January 26 Upcoming Run 

Prepare to be blown away by a roller disco extravaganza as Skylight Music Theatre presents the electrifying musical Xanadu, running from January 26 to February 11, 2024. Based on the fan-favorite film starring Olivia Newton-John, this energetic production will transport you to the vibrant era of the 1980s, where roller skates, shoulder pads, legwarmers, and big hair ruled the day.

Xanadu tells the story of Sonny, an aspiring artist who dreams of creating the greatest artistic roller disco on Earth. With the help of Kira, a mysterious woman who may or may not be a Greek muse, Sonny embarks on a journey of self-discovery and artistic fulfillment.

This production of Xanadu is packed with catchy tunes by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne of Electric Light Orchestra and John Farrar, including “Xanadu,” “I'm Alive,” and “Have You Never Been Mellow?” as well as other songs originally performed by Electric Light Orchestra and Olivia Newton-John in the film's double-platinum soundtrack. You'll be singing along and dancing in the aisles as our talented cast brings this iconic musical to life.

The cast of Xanadu is filled with amazing local talent, including Kaitlin Feely as Kira, making her Skylight Music Theatre debut, and Wisconsin native Mitchell Gray. These talented performers will bring their passion and energy to the stage, creating a truly unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

Skylight boasts a talented local team bringing this iconic show to life. Beloved Wisconsin actor Doug Clemons, who has graced numerous Milwaukee stages including Skylight, makes his directorial debut. Stephanie Staszak, fresh off her critically acclaimed role as Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock, takes the reins as choreographer. And music director David Bonofiglio, a veteran of Skylight and other local theaters, brings the show's infectious pop-rock score to life.

“We are thrilled to bring Xanadu to vibrant, colorful life on our stage,” said Michael Unger, Artistic Director for Skylight Music Theatre. “This upbeat, zany and uplifting musical will have you laughing, dancing, and singing along from start to finish.”

So, get ready to lace up your skates and join us for a roller disco adventure that will leave you feeling exhilarated and inspired. Xanadu is the perfect way to escape the winter blues and celebrate the power of dreams and imagination.

Tickets for Xanadu are on sale now. Visit Click Here or call the box office at (414) 291-7800 to reserve your seats today.

Xanadu

January 26 – February 11, 2024

Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne & John Farrar

Based on the Universal Pictures film

Screenplay by Richard Danus & Marc Rubel

Xanadu Cast

Kira (Clio)- Kaitlin Feely

Sonny Malone - Mitchell Gray

Danny Maguire - Rick Richter

Melpomene- Janet Metz*

Calliope - Rhonda Rae Busch

Euterpe- Samantha Sostarich

Erato- Rachel Bednarowksi

Terpsicore - D Eric Woolweber

Thalia - Rai (Rashad) Hudson

Xanadu Creative Team

Director - Doug Clemons

Choreographer - Stephanie Staszak

Music Director - David Bonofiglio

Original Scenic Designer - Shane Cinal

Lighting Designer - G. “Max” Maxin IV

Costume Designer - Jason Orlenko

Sound Designer - Steve Tonar

Properties Designer- Patrick McGuire & Simone Tegge Production

Stage Manager - Louis Crocco*

Resident Assistant Stage Manager - Jordan Ilyssa Angelo

*Appearing through an agreement between Skylight Music Theatre and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

**Member of United Scenic Artists 829