Cast and Creative Team Announced for XANADU At Skylight Music Theatre Roller Disco Extravaganza Premieres January 26 Upcoming Run 

Cast and Creative Team Announced for XANADU At Skylight Music Theatre 

This energetic production will transport you to the vibrant era of the 1980s, where roller skates, shoulder pads, legwarmers, and big hair ruled the day. 

Dec. 18, 2023

Prepare to be blown away by a roller disco extravaganza as  Skylight Music Theatre presents the electrifying musical Xanadu, running from January 26 to February  11, 2024. Based on the fan-favorite film starring Olivia Newton-John, this energetic production will transport you to the vibrant era of the 1980s, where roller skates, shoulder pads, legwarmers, and big  hair ruled the day. 

Xanadu tells the story of Sonny, an aspiring artist who dreams of creating the greatest artistic roller  disco on Earth. With the help of Kira, a mysterious woman who may or may not be a Greek muse, Sonny  embarks on a journey of self-discovery and artistic fulfillment. 

This production of Xanadu is packed with catchy tunes by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne of Electric Light  Orchestra and John Farrar, including “Xanadu,” “I'm Alive,” and “Have You Never Been Mellow?” as well as other songs originally performed by Electric Light Orchestra and Olivia Newton-John in the film's  double-platinum soundtrack. You'll be singing along and dancing in the aisles as our talented cast brings  this iconic musical to life. 

The cast of Xanadu is filled with amazing local talent, including Kaitlin Feely as Kira, making her Skylight  Music Theatre debut, and Wisconsin native Mitchell Gray. These talented performers will bring their  passion and energy to the stage, creating a truly unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. 

Skylight boasts a talented local team bringing this iconic show to life. Beloved Wisconsin actor Doug  Clemons, who has graced numerous Milwaukee stages including Skylight, makes his directorial debut.  Stephanie Staszak, fresh off her critically acclaimed role as Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock, takes the  reins as choreographer. And music director David Bonofiglio, a veteran of Skylight and other local  theaters, brings the show's infectious pop-rock score to life. 

“We are thrilled to bring Xanadu to vibrant, colorful life on our stage,” said Michael Unger, Artistic  Director for Skylight Music Theatre. “This upbeat, zany and uplifting musical will have you laughing,  dancing, and singing along from start to finish.” 

So, get ready to lace up your skates and join us for a roller disco adventure that will leave you feeling  exhilarated and inspired. Xanadu is the perfect way to escape the winter blues and celebrate the power  of dreams and imagination. 

Tickets for Xanadu are on sale now. Visit Click Here or call the box office at (414)  291-7800 to reserve your seats today. 

Xanadu 

 

January 26 – February 11, 2024 

Book by Douglas Carter Beane 

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne & John Farrar  

Based on the Universal Pictures film  

Screenplay by Richard Danus & Marc Rubel  

 

Xanadu Cast 

Kira (Clio)- Kaitlin Feely  

Sonny Malone - Mitchell Gray  

Danny Maguire - Rick Richter  

Melpomene- Janet Metz

Calliope - Rhonda Rae Busch  

Euterpe- Samantha Sostarich  

Erato- Rachel Bednarowksi  

Terpsicore - D Eric Woolweber  

Thalia - Rai (Rashad) Hudson 

Xanadu Creative Team 

Director - Doug Clemons  

Choreographer - Stephanie Staszak 

Music Director - David Bonofiglio

Original Scenic Designer - Shane Cinal  

Lighting Designer - G. “Max” Maxin IV

Costume Designer - Jason Orlenko

Sound Designer - Steve Tonar 

Properties Designer- Patrick McGuire & Simone Tegge Production

Stage Manager - Louis Crocco*

Resident Assistant Stage Manager - Jordan Ilyssa Angelo

*Appearing through an agreement between Skylight Music Theatre and Actors' Equity Association, the  Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. 

**Member of United Scenic Artists 829 


