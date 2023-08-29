COUNTRY SUNSHINE: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville Comes to Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Rep willpresent an Artists Lounge Live Production of Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville With Katie Deal in the Stackner Cabaret September 8 – October 29, 2023. Celebrate the queens of classic country as award-winner Katie Deal honors a mighty lineage of artists: Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and more! Seen previously in Milwaukee Rep's Back Home Again: On the Road with John Denver, Deal leads a band of superb musicians and shares heartwarming stories with authentic southern charm. Sing along to hits including "Stand by Your Man," "Crazy," "Harper Valley PTA," "Jolene" and "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Katie Deal is an award-winning singer-songwriter and actress known for her authentic country sound. Deal is the recipient of a Georgia Country Artist of the Year Award, Atlanta Society of Entertainers Recording Artist of the Year Award, and an honored member of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame. She has performed with country icon Loretta Lynn and appears as a frequent guest vocalist with Atlanta Pops Orchestra. As a recording artist and singer-songwriter, Katie has written and/or performed with top Nashville songwriters including Bruce Burch (Reba McEntire), Amanda Colleen Williams (Garth Brooks), Brandon Bush (Sugarland), and John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band). As an actress, Deal won acclaim starring in National Tours and numerous productions of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline and Always…Patsy Cline. Other theater credits nationwide include 9 to 5 (Doralee), Ring of Fire (June Carter), Back Home Again: On the Road with John Denver, Keep on the Sunny Side (Sara Carter), and The Spitfire Grill (Percy, Ostrander Award nomination). Film credits include Let’s Be Cops and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. Concerts include I Will Always Love You: Katie Deal Sings Dolly Parton, Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville, Wildflowers: The Women of Country Music, Classic Nashville Roadshow, Today, Tomorrow & Forever: A Tribute to Patsy Cline, and Patsy Cline: Sweet Dreams of You.

Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville With Katie Deal is written by Katie Deal and Angela Ingersol. The creative team includes director Michael Ingersoll with band arrangements by Jason Ellis, and lighting design by Aaron Lichamer. The band includes Jeff Hamann (leader/bass), Johnny Rodgers (piano/vocals), Bob Monagle (guitars), Terry Smirl (drums), and Kristin Doty (supporting vocals).

Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville With Katie Deal is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season with Executive Producers John Halechko and Marc Colletti with Associate Producer Susan and Howard Hopwood and Lynda Johnson.

Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville With Katie Deal runs September 8 – October 29, 2023 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, September 10 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

