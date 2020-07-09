Broadway Theatre Center Offers Wedding, Meeting and Event Rentals

For weddings that were put on hold, or businesses seeking extra space to provide social distancing, the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward, is inviting guests to meet "on Broadway." The Broadway Theatre Center is home to two theatres, grand lobby areas, meeting rooms and a Bar & Bistro.

"For weddings that were put on hold due to the pandemic, we are offering 'elopement packages' allowing couples to celebrate their special day amid the dramatic setting of two of Milwaukee's most well-known theatres," said Dustin Haugen, Director of Facilities. "There is plenty of room for social distancing, plus a wide array of meeting rooms, backstage spaces and reception areas of various sizes."

Creative Onstage and Backstage Spaces Available

The theatres provide creative settings onstage, backstage, and in the audience, so guests can spread out and celebrate safely. Performance spaces for rent include the 350-seat Cabot Theatre, modeled after a French opera house and considered to be one of the most beautiful theatres in Milwaukee; the 99-seat Studio Theatre, offering a contemporary "black box" space that can accommodate a wide range of styles; and the cabaret stage of the upscale/casual Skylight Bar & Bistro. Other options include the elegant Dorothea C. Mayer salon, and the dramatic grand staircase and lobby areas connecting the first and second floors.

For a dramatic flourish, wedding ceremonies can take place onstage. "Couples can be the literal stars in the spotlight, on their special day," said Haugen.

Elopement packages start at $750 with prime summer and fall dates still available. Additional options include catering by Indulge Wine Room, cash or host bar and audio-visual assistance.

"With so much of our lives already being put on hold, couples shouldn't have to wait to start the rest of their lives together," said Haugen. "It's important to us that we provide space for that to happen."

Long-term Performance Rentals Available

In addition to weddings and corporate meetings, the Broadway Theatre Center has rental availability on a permanent or intermittent basis in both its Studio Theatre and Cabot Theatre. These are ideal spaces for performances or meetings of cultural, social or religious organizations.

The Broadway Theatre Center offers state-of-the-art technology, on-site business centers, and wireless high-speed Internet. The Center has implemented health and safety protocols throughout the building to ensure events of any kind are held safely and successfully. Offerings are subject to change, based on CDC guidelines for group gatherings.

For rental information, contact events@skylightmusictheatre.org or call (414) 299-4957, or visit https://www.skylightmusictheatre.org/venue/facility-rentals-at-the-broadway-theatre-center

