BritBeat 'A Multimedia Concert Journey Through Beatles Music History' Returns To The Marcus Center

BritBeat - 'A Multimedia Concert Journey Through Beatles Music History' tells the story of the Beatles from their early days at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, their dynamic debut on the Ed Sullivan Show, the attendance busting concert at Shea Stadium, onward to the psychedelic Sgt. Pepper era and finally the later years of Abbey Road and the White Album. The entire concert plays to the backdrop of immersive and captivating moving multimedia that intertwines with the moods and emotions of the Beatles' iconic music catalog.

The tour returns to the Marcus Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall for one night only on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 14 at 12:00 pm and are available in person at the Marcus Center Box Office (929 North Water St, Downtown Milwaukee), by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.

The show progresses through Beatles music history from its beginnings, to its ultimate end in 1969, with dynamic set changes and multiple costume changes. The constantly evolving show is designed to evoke the excitement and passion of the Beatles influence on the shapes and sounds of the 1960s. The show is fun, thought provoking, energized and a captivating journey of the Beatles evolution and impact on pop culture in the turbulent sixties.

BritBeat was born in a high school vision by Chris Getsla as a freshman at Glenbrook South High School, after being honored on national television by President Bill Clinton at the 1997 State of the Union Address. In a private White House ceremony following the address Chris met with President Clinton and the two discussed their passions for music, the President with his saxophone and Chris with his voice and guitar. After that meeting and inspired by words from the President, Chris came back to Glenview, Illinois determined to start his own band, BritBeat, and pay tribute to his favorite group, the Beatles.

From its humble beginnings as a high school variety show band onto its first professional shows after high school, BritBeat has become, over 15 years, an international touring show with over 1000 performances worldwide. BritBeat has performed to a vast array of audiences and been privileged to perform on many stages with a virtual who's who of sixties rock history.

BritBeat has spent countless hours to create a show that tells the story of the Beatles that is compelling, accurate, thought provoking, fun and filled with the passion, moods and emotions of the sixties. Every detail has gone in to the creation of BritBeat - A Multimedia Concert Journey through Beatles Music History. Each era of the Beatles history is recreated on stage covering the early days at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, The Ed Sullivan Show, the Shea Stadium Concert, the psychedelic Sgt. Pepper era, the Magical Mystery Tour and Abbey Road Studios recording sessions with six costume changes. Dedicated to offering a unique and different look into the music and history of the Beatles, BritBeat is more than a tribute band, it is a theatrical event.

Highlights of BritBeat's touring history include performing with Herman's Hermits, The Buckinghams, The Rascals, Jefferson Starship, Micky Dolenz , Blood, Sweat & Tears, The Beach Boys , The Guess Who, The Grass Roots and Gary Puckett and the Union Gap. As well, one of the Beatles actually performed with BritBeat at U.S. Cellular Field for the 40th Anniversary of the Beatles at Comiskey Park. That Beatle would be Pete Best, the drummer for the Beatles before he was replaced by Ringo Starr in 1962.

In 2014 BritBeat was chosen by the State of Indiana to recreate the 1964 concert by the Beatles at the Indianapolis State Fair. In the same building, on the same stage, with the same microphones used by the Beatles, BritBeat performed a 50th Anniversary Concert at the Indianapolis State Fair Coliseum for thousands of fans in attendance, many of whom had attended the 1964 concert there 50 years earlier. It was quite a moment for a band paying tribute to their musical icons.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You