Black Arts Mke Presents A Cue The Sun Production: HIP HOP DNA VOLUME I

Black Arts MKE Presents A Cue The Sun Production of Hip Hop DNA Volume I, at the Marcus Center's Wilson Theater in Vogel Hall on September 13, 2019, at 7:30pm.

Produced by Kiran Vedula of "Q The Sun" and presented by Black Arts MKE, the event features live performances that will illustrate the evolution and interconnectedness of five decades of American music and dance, while exploring the influences of African, Latin, European, and Eastern traditions. Songs will be presented in the form of medleys, mashups, and remixes that focus on popular hip hop/rap songs from the 80s to present day, and the jazz, soul fund, and disco songs that were sampled to create those hits. Featured artists will include local favorites Ammorelle, Avi Gelfman, B~Free, Bliz McFly, Cecilio Negron Jr., Christopher Gilbert, Curtis Crump, Deepa Devasena, Jesse Carl, J-Lamo, Karlies Kelley, Lex Allen, Lorde Fredd33, Maleek Patterson, Marcya Daneille, Mudy, Phat Nerdz, Poohbrezzy, Q The Sun, Quinten Farr, Shaddye, Shle Berry, Siren, Vincent VanGreat and WebsterX.

Vedula says, "This is a dream come true. Hip Hop DNA is a celebration of the music and people who helped define the sounds of American popular culture, from Nina Simone, George Clinton, and Kraftwerk, to Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, and Metro Boomin. This is also a celebration of the Milwaukee hip hop community which has meant so much to me and my growth as an artist, and the overall growth and vibrancy of arts and culture in our city." He continues, "Hip Hop is about expressing individuality, making your own lane, and challenging the status quo, but it is also rooted in community-building, bridging gaps, and passing on knowledge to the next generation. In an increasingly divided world, Hip Hop is one of the few spaces where people of all ages, races, genders, and backgrounds can come together, create, and co-exist freely and equally."

"Our mission is to increase the availability and quality of African American arts" says Barbara Wanzo, Executive Director, Black Arts MKE. This community event will be great for youth 14+, families and anyone who enjoys music. Wanzo adds, "Inspiring creativity in youth is a part of our mandate. It is important that we provide a platform of access and visibility to showcase artists of color. These phenoms represent the outstanding diverse young talent from our own communities."

Tickets are $23 and on sale now for Black Arts MKE Presents a Cue the Sun Production: Hip Hop DNA Volume 1. One performance only on September 13, 2019, at 7:30PM. Tickets can be purchased via The Marcus Center Box Office at (414) 273-7206 or online at: https://marcuscenter.org/show/black-arts-mke-presents-cue-sun-production-hip-hop-dna-volume-1.





