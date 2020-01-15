Black Arts MKE Receives National Endowment For The Arts Grant For New Musical

Black Arts MKE has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America grant to support its annual spring new musical production of "Love & Southern D!scomfort" featuring Tony Award Nominee Felicia P. Fields in association with Patton Daye Slater Productions.

Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects across the country. Black Arts MKE is one of 145 Challenge American grants included in this announcement.

"Through the philanthropic leadership of the National Endowment for the Arts, Black Arts MKE is able to provide high quality performances that enlighten and promote African American heritage," said Black Arts MKE Board Chair Cory Nettles. "We are proud to partner with the NEA for our third annual spring production that will inspire pride, empower, and provide theatrical opportunities for local professional and emerging artists of color."

Music, mystery, and good old-fashioned family drama collide on May 6th through Mother's Day, May 10th at the Marcus Center's Wilson Theater. "Love and Southern D!scomfort blends the lush backdrop of rural Louisiana with unbridled jealousy, joy and pain as it weaves a gripping tale about a dysfunctional old-money family torn apart by money, addiction, and the revelation of a long buried secret," says Monica Patton, Co-Playwright and Director. "We did not want to simply write a musical, but instead craft an engaging, real life, cinematic experience that keeps theater goers heavily invested in the characters and their exploits."

Tickets range from $35 to $53. Love and Southern D!scomfort goes on sale January 24. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at marcuscenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121, x210 or x213. For more information, visit MarcusCenter.org.





