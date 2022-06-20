Ben Harold & The Rising To Perform At Milwaukee's Own Summerfest

Ben Harold & The Rising, often being compared to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Counting Crows, and Wilco, is an Americana rock and roll band based out of Milwaukee, WI. Their music is known for its honest conviction and a style that is both familiar and modern as realized in the recent album These Days. Their live shows have a contagious energy and warmth that will leave you wanting more.

This summer, Ben Harold & The Rising will perform at the annual music festival, Summerfest. Located at the new Northwestern Mutual Community Park on Lake Michigan by downtown Milwaukee, Summerfest is a 3-weekend festival that has hosted countless Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famers, One Hit Wonders, Innovators and Entertainers for over 50 years.

This year, Ben Harold & The Rising will be opening for Mike Mains & The Branches and Guster at 5:30pm on July 9th on the Johnson Controls World Stage.

"We couldn't be more excited and honored to be opening for Mike Mains & The Branches and Guster at Summerfest this year," shares Ben Harold. "When you're a kid and you pick up an instrument for the first time you dream of playing on a big stage and sharing your music with the masses so this is very literally a dream come true. We will be playing songs off of our new album These Days as well as a handful of new songs that we recently wrote. We're hard at work preparing to bring the most exciting and cohesive show we can and we cannot wait to rock people's faces off at Summerfest 2022."

Ben Harold Performance Info

When: July 9, 2022

Where: Milwaukee, WI

Time: 5:30pm local time

Tickets $25 for General Admission

https://www.summerfest.com/artist/ben-harold--the-rising

More About Summerfest

Summerfest is all about bringing you shows you'll brag about and moments that you just can't miss. More stages and picture-perfect spaces on the lakefront, local eats, drinks, shopping, and even an all-new children's area for your up-and-coming little rockers.

Our food lineup is deep-rooted in local tradition featuring many local Milwaukee favorites and is just as diverse as our headliner lineup. Summerfest offers immersive experiences for fest-goers looking for something to do before the headliners hit the stage. Check out what's on the water from the shore, relax and enjoy the sounds of Summerfest with some wine with cheese at the Summerfest Corkscrew, create memories with picture-perfect backgrounds, or visit the daily sports activities at the Gruber Law Office Sportzone.

Summerfest continues to be the most affordable music festival anywhere with a dedication to maintaining a low priced general admission ticket and a commitment to free daily admission promotions.

