BEETLEJUICE, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE And More Announced for Marcus Performing Arts Center 2024/25 Broadway Series

Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced the 2024/25 Broadway at the Marcus Center season, along with the new MPAC Presents Jazz and Dance series for 2024/25.

“The 2024/25 Broadway season features a stellar lineup of shows, with something truly for everyone,” said Johnson Financial Group President and CEO Jim Popp. “In alignment with our philanthropic commitment to build thriving communities, Johnson Financial Group is proud to partner with the Marcus Performing Arts Center to bring our region such dynamic and diverse performing arts experiences.”

The 2024/25 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season promises an unforgettable journey through the magic of musical theater, with timeless classics, brand-new national tours, and iconic fan favorites. MPAC is thrilled to present the Wisconsin premiere of MJ THE MUSICAL and celebrate the return of WICKED – coming back to Milwaukee for the first time since 2015. Details of the complete season can be found at www.MarcusCenter.org/Broadway.

MPAC is also pleased to announce new 3-show seasons of MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz. The upcoming 2024/25 season of MPAC Presents continues to build on MPAC's commitment to advance racial equity, diversity, and inclusion through the performing arts. Highlights include a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Martha Graham Dance Company, a performance from 5-time GRAMMY Award-winner Esperanza Spalding, and a multi-day residency with Ladies of Hip Hop. Numerous cultural, comedy, and family events will round out the 2024/25 MPAC Presents offerings and will be announced at a later date. Details of the complete season can be found at www.MarcusCenter.org.

“We are thrilled to present an extraordinary lineup at the Marcus Performing Arts Center this season that will captivate and inspire audiences,” said Kevin Giglinto, MPAC President & CEO. “From regional premieres to timeless favorites, we are committed to providing diverse and transformative artistic experiences that reflect the vibrancy of our community.”

In addition to MPAC's performing arts programming, numerous educational and community engagement activities will be part of the upcoming 2024/25 season. MPAC will offer a range of activities alongside our performances, including masterclasses, workshops, Q&A sessions, post-show talkbacks, and more in partnership with local schools and community organizations, ensuring that the transformative power of the arts reaches individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Our 2024/25 Student Matinee Series will also be announced at a later date.

2024/25 MPAC Presents Series Details

MPAC Presents Dance:

Experience power, beauty, and incredible athleticism with the MPAC Presents Dance series. Delivering on dance legend Alvin Ailey's idea that dance is for everyone, this three-show series dazzles with dynamic energy and captivating technical brilliance. Bold, breathtaking movement that goes beyond the unexpected will bring audiences to their feet at every performance.

February 5, 2025

Under the artistic direction of dance icons Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions Contemporary Ballet is bringing their groundbreaking style to Milwaukee for the first time ever. With a rich Alvin Ailey lineage and 16 stunning dancers, Complexions has been hailed as a “matchless American dance company” by the Philadelphia Inquirer and “game changing” by The Guardian. The company will perform their blockbuster hit program, STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie, an utterly transfixing tribute to the life and music of David Bowie, full of glitter and glam.

Martha Graham Dance Company

March 15, 2025

Since 1926, the Martha Graham Dance Company has been a leader in the evolving art form of modern dance. Today, the world's oldest modern dance company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. Returning to Milwaukee for the first time in over 50 years, the Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary with an extensive series of programs and events exploring the diversity and depth of Graham's extraordinary artistic legacy in GRAHAM100 – The First and The Future.

April 4, 2025

Ladies of Hip Hop (LOHH) is an all-female intergenerational dance collective that creates dance works illuminating the strength, power, and diversity of women in Hip Hop. Under the direction of founder Michele Byrd-McPhee, LOHH interweaves the embodied experiences of women, creating a communal fabric that paints a picture of a more global women experience. The Black Dancing Bodies Project: Speak My Mind is an initiative to uplift and celebrate Black women in street and club dance culture, addressing the erasure and miscoding of Black women's contributions to American dance culture.

Subscribing provides guaranteed seats for all three shows and the deepest discount. MPAC Presents Dance subscriptions start at just $99 (plus tax).

MPAC Presents Jazz:

From legendary icons to emerging stars, MPAC Presents Jazz curates an enticing and eclectic celebration of jazz music. The three-show series presents artists that encompass the broad range of the jazz spectrum, appealing to a wide range of audiences. Whether you are a jazz aficionado, a casual listener, or are not as familiar with the art form, MPAC Presents Jazz is for you!

September 17, 2024

Emphasizing the simplicity and intimacy of her voice, bass, and songs, in this special configuration of 2 musicians and 2 dancers, esperanza performs songs from all 8 of her previous albums, songs from current releases, plus a special preview of her forthcoming project. Esperanza Spalding (a.k.a. irma nejando) is an eaabibacliitoti* artist, trained and initiated in the North American (masculine) jazz lineage and tradition.

*European-African ancestored being influenced by American cultures living in Indigenous Territories of Turtle Island

January 30, 2025

Led by artistic director, trumpeter extraordinaire, and nine-time Grammy Award-winner Wynton Marsalis, the sensational Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) has brought the art form of jazz with its swinging rhythms and soulful melodies from the heart of New York City to cities around the world for more than three decades. A leading advocate for jazz, culture, and arts education, every performance of the JLCO features musicians of unparalleled artistry and musical mastery and is a celebration of the spirit of jazz and its enduring influence.

April 11, 2025

With her deep jazz roots, electric presence, and fiery sax work, Lakecia Benjamin fuses traditional concepts of jazz, hip hop, and soul to create a fresh new sound. A dynamic young performer, Benjamin has shared stages with many legendary artists, including Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Christian McBride, Gregory Porter, and The Roots and was voted “Rising Star Alto Saxophonist” in the 2020 Downbeat Critics Poll and “Up and Coming Artist of the Year” by the Jazz Journalists Association.

Subscribe to MPAC Presents Jazz to secure your seats and enjoy up to 25% off the price of individually purchased shows. Subscriptions start at just $107 (plus tax).

In addition to the MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz Series, MPAC Presents will include a number of additional shows throughout the season. More MPAC Presents shows will be announced soon. Artists and dates are subject to change.

MPAC Presents Series Information & Benefits

Subscribing to an MPAC Presents series provides patrons with a curated package of events, first choice of seating at various price levels, and savings up to 25% off the regular ticket prices. Additional benefits include priority notice on upcoming events, special discounts on additional MPAC Presents shows, and more. All pricing options are available on the main orchestra floor. Accessible seating is available in all price levels.

MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz series subscription packages are on sale now and can be purchased in-person at the Marcus Center Box Office, by calling 414-273-7206, or online at www.MarcusCenter.org.

Tickets for individual MPAC Presents shows will go on sale during the summer. Groups of 10 or more can inquire about special pricing and begin making reservations for any MPAC Presents shows now by calling 414-273-7207.

All MPAC Presents Series performances will take place in Uihlein Hall, except for Lakecia Benjamin which will take place in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall.

2024/25 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center

October 1 – 6, 2024

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!



Contains strong language and mature references.

November 26 – December 1, 2024

This modern Christmas classic bursts onto the stage in a production The New York Times calls “SPLASHY, PEPPY, SUGAR-SPRINKLED HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT!” When Buddy the Elf embarks on a journey from the North Pole to discover his true identity – with Santa's permission, of course – he helps New York City remember the true meaning of Christmas.

January 14 – 19, 2025

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

February 25 – March 2, 2025

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

Contains explicit language.

March 25 – 30, 2025

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

April 25 – 27, 2025

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

Season Option ANNIE is not included in the 6 or 7-show subscription package. Subscribers can add this show to their package.

May 27 – June 1, 2025

Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Milwaukee as MJ, the multi–Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

July 30 – August 17, 2025

Subscriber performances: July 30 – August 5, 2025

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think.”



Make it a 7-show Broadway package with the inclusion of WICKED.

Tickets and More Information

New Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center subscription packages are available now. Packages start at $295.41 for the 6-show package and $353.28 for the 7-show package which includes WICKED. Those interested in becoming a subscriber can purchase at MarcusCenter.org/Broadway. For assistance, new subscribers may also call the Marcus Center Ticket Hotline: 414-273-2706 (M-F, 10am to 4pm) or the dedicated Broadway Across America Subscriber Hotline: 800-905-7469 (M-F, 10am to 5pm).



All performances will be held in Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Groups starting at 10 or more should call 414-273-7207 for more information, reservations, and special pricing.



Tickets for individual Broadway productions will go on sale to the general public at later dates. Prices, shows, artists, dates, and times are subject to change without notice.