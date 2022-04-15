BEAUTY AND THE BEAT: A Peggy Lee Tribute to be Presented in SideNotes Cabaret

The artistry of multi-faceted performer Miss Peggy Lee will be celebrated in a cabaret titled BEAUTY AND THE BEAT, April 28 through May 1, 2022 in the SideNotes Cabaret. Singer/actor SARALYNN EVENSON is featured in the production, which will be presented in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater of Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove.

A musical theater graduate of Viterbo University, Evenson has performed throughout Milwaukee, Madison, and New York City. She has worked locally with Skylight Music Theater, Music Theatre Madison, and Theater Red. Evenson toured nationally with NTC Productions in A Christmas Carol, and appeared in many productions at the Weathervane Playhouse in Ohio. In addition to her work as a singer and actor, Evenson also has served as choreographer for several local theater companies.

Evenson will be backed by an exceptional three-piece combo. The trio features three-time WAMI-award winner SAM STEFFKE on keyboards. Bassist Hal Miller has performed with many jazz notables and is Associate Music Professor at MATC. Drummer Jim Ryan appears with several local groups and maintains a private drum instruction studio.

Peggy Lee was one of the 20th century's most important influences in the world of jazz and popular music, redefining what it meant to be a female vocalist. Her career as a singer, songwriter, composer, and actress lasted over seven decades. As a performer Miss Lee was considered on a par with Frank Sinatra, making her one of the most charismatic and celebrated artists of her time.

Performances of BEAUTY AND THE BEAT: The Artistry of Miss Peggy Lee are Thursday through Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m.