A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER To Be Presented At The Historic Malt House Theatre

The Malt House Theatre, Home of The Haylofters has announced its upcoming production of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, Music, and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak, based on the novel, Israel Rank by Roy Horniman.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit and the most-nominated show of the 2014 season. With ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes, it also earned seven Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Musical) and one Drama League Award (Best Musical)." - Music Theatre International

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER is Presented by The Haylofters, established in 1932, The Malt House is home to one of Wisconsin's oldest community theaters. 2022 marks its 90th Season.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER will be presented June 30-July 10th, 2022.

Starring Milwaukee resident, Elias King, as Monty Navarro. Burlington resident, Noah Tibbetts, takes on the madcap role of The D'Ysquith Family. Rounding out the leading cast are Emily Mertens as the sultry Sibella and Elizabeth Jeanne Brown as the lovable Phoebe D'Ysquith. The all-star ensemble includes Sheri Warren, Kerry Bieneman, Gabe Gotcher, AJ Prange, Rob King, Deborah Frasch, Megan Hobson, and Kimberly Lyn Casey.

Amy K. Bates directs the production. Formerly of Orlando, FL, Bates is the 2021 recipient of Producer of the Year at The Orlando International Fringe Festival for her award-winning production of ARDEN (created by Tyler Scott with music arrangements by Jeff Villarrubia) starring RuPaul's Drag Race Star, Ginger Minj. Kerry Bieneman is Music Director. Bieneman is Music Director and Pianist at Skylight Music Theatre, Vocal Director for KIDS in Wisconsin and Music Director of the Musical Mainstage Concert Series at Sunset Playhouse. Patti Punzi is Choreographer. Punzi's previous work includes directing, choreographing and design for various theaters in New York and Washington State including Stage Left Children's Theater, Tacoma Little Theater and Lakewood Players.

Rounding out the design staff are Robert Di Giovanni of Di Giovanni Theatricals (NYC) providing costume and wig design, Matt Bieneman and Rob King as scenic designers and Randy Tritz and Mikey Wheaton will design lighting and sound. Megan Wells is providing graphic and projection design and Katlin Gerlach will assist with costumes. Julie Busch and Kathy Pinter provide Production Supervision and Management, respectively.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheHaylofters/