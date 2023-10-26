A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Welcome VIPs From The Milwaukee Community To The Stage

Each of the VIP walk-ons will be fitted in period costumes and join the cast onstage to share the spirit of Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition. 

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Milwaukee Rep is pleased to welcome five VIP walk-on guests to appear onstage in A Christmas Carol this holiday season. Each of the VIP walk-ons will be fitted in period costumes and join the cast onstage to share the spirit of Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition. 


Children's Wisconsin Pediatric Hematology-Oncologist and Interim Pediatrician in Chief  
Dr. David A. Margolis – Thursday, November 30 at 7:30pm
promo code DAVID

TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky – Saturday, December 2 at 7:30pm
promo code BRIAN

Associated Bank Executive VP, Chief Product and Marketing Officer
Bryan J. Carson - Tuesday, December 12 at 7pm
promo code CARSON

CBS 58 News Anchor Amanda Porterfield – Wednesday, December 13 at 7pm
promo code AMANDA

96.5 WKLH Radio Personality Dorene Michaels – Saturday, December 16 at 7:30pm
promo code DORENE

Join them on their special day and use their individual promo codes to save up to 25%* off tickets and celebrate the joy of the holiday season together. Purchase ticket at Click Here, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. A Christmas Carol runs November 28 - December 24, 2023, in the historic Pabst Theater.  *Some restrictions apply.

Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery, and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope, and redemption.

For more information please visit Click Here.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Associated Bank Theater Center.  For over seven decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive, and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.




2023 Regional Awards


