2020/2021 Season Announced at the Marcus Center - PRETTY WOMAN, MEAN GIRLS, and More!

Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center and Broadway Across America-Milwaukee have announced the 2020-2021 season.



The hit season will include: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, MEAN GIRLS, Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, and AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS and the return of LES MISERABLES, Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

Also, HAMILTON will make its return in the 2021/2022 Season!

Becoming a Season Ticket Holder is the only way for individuals to guarantee the best seats at the season's hottest shows. In addition, Season Ticket Holders enjoy the benefits of Broadway Across America, a national network of over 40 cities where touring Broadway is presented. Benefits include:

Guaranteed seat locations

Ticket exchange and replacement services

Access to priority and additional ticket offers - often at discounted prices

Access to special subscriber only events

New this year, subscribers can add an annual donation to support the Marcus Center's programs reaching 20,000 youth with arts education. Benefits vary and may include: unlimited access for the subscriber and their guests to the Donor Lounge during all Broadway titles, including themed cocktails for each title, private restroom access and lounge seating.



Current subscribers can renew their packages with either a six or seven show option (seven show package includes LES MISERABLES). For 24- hour service subscribers can log into their online Account Manager by visiting am.ticketmaster.com/mcpa1/. Subscribers may also call the Marcus Center Ticket Hotline: 414-273-2787 or Broadway Across America Hotline: 800-905-7469 and hours for the BAA Hotline are Monday-Friday at 9 am-5 pm. All performances will be held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202.



Renewal deadline for current subscribers is March 23, 2020.



New subscriptions will be available starting in late April.



Groups starting at 10 or more should call 414-273-7121 ext. 210 or ext. 213 for more information, reservations and special pricing.



Tickets for individual productions typically go on sale to the general public four to six weeks prior to the first performance.

LES MISERABLES (ADD TO MAKE A 7 SHOW PACKAGE)

October 27-November 1, 2020

By popular demand, Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables returns to Milwaukee. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, hailed as the "Les Miz for the 21st Century." Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Misérables is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 35th year.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

November 24-29, 2020

After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is coming to Milwaukee! One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).



Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

January 19-24, 2021

An album that inspired a REVOLUTION.

A REVELATION that changed the world.

A REINVENTION for this millennium.



Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.



Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

MEAN GIRLS

February 16-21, 2021

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).



Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

March 16-21, 2021

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Milwaukee's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.



Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA

April 27-May 2, 2021

With a Grammy and Tony Award-winning score by the legendary Elton John and Tim Rice and a revised book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, the hit Broadway musical AIDA returns to the stage in a thrilling new production. The producers of THE LION KING and FROZEN have reunited the original Tony Award-winning design team of Bob Crowley (scenery and costumes) and Natasha Katz (lighting) to reinterpret their designs in the retelling of this passionate and timeless story for today's audiences.



Directed by Schele Williams, choreographed by Camille A. Brown and musical supervision by Tony Award-winning Jason Michael Webb, AIDA is a compelling tale of star-crossed lovers belonging to feuding nations, torn between their conflicted loyalties to their countries and to each other. With its stirring contemporary score and its powerful love story, AIDA reveals that we have the power to change history, but only when we make brave choices and embrace our destiny.

AIN'T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

July 6-11, 2021

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



The winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You