Urijah Faber, Lyoto Machida, Henry Cejudo Coming To Detroit In IN THE FIGHTERS: TALES FROM THE CAGE At Music Hall, October 18

Broadway In Detroit has announced THE FIGHTERS: Tales from the Cage is coming to the Music Hall October 18. Come see Urijah Faber, Lyoto Machida, Henry Cejudo in a rare, behind-the-scenes discussion. Tickets for THE FIGHTERS go on sale on Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Music Hall box office and Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Moderated by Vanessa “Lil Monster” Demopoulos, the Fighters will share personal stories, insider info, life in the ring, life in training, the ups & downs, the good and the bad in an up close and personal setting. The show will have three segments, individual interviews, a group chat and audience Q&A.

Meet the Fighters:

Urijah Faber “The California Kid” | WEC Bantamweight Champion | 35 wins

Uriah Faber, “The California Kid,” is a UFC Hall of Famer. He is one of the world’s most famous featherweights, a charismatic sensation who ran his professional MMA record to an early 11-1 from 2003 to 2006. He earned notable victories over Ivan Menjivar and Charles Bennett before winning the WEC Featherweight Championship over Cole Escovedo by TKO on March 17, 2006.

Faber currently holds the most wins in the UFC bantamweight division and has five successful title defenses. He is also the founder of Team Alpha.

Faber is widely regarded as an MMA pioneer for establishing legitimacy to lighter weight classes. After his retirement on July 6, 2017, Faber was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. He came out of retirement in 2019 and defeated Ricky Simón by first-round TKO.

Lyoto Machida “The Dragon” | UFC Lightweight Champion | 26 wins

Lyoto Machida, “The Dragon,” is one of the most skilled and elusive fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. His impressive list of victories includes former UFC champions Rich Franklin, BJ Penn, Tito Ortiz, Rashad Evans, Mauricio Rua and Randy Couture, as well as Thiago Silva, Stephan Bonnar, “The African Assassin” Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou, Ryan Bader and Dan Henderson.

Machida began his professional MMA career in 2003 and proceeded to win 16 straight fights, which included winning the UFC’s light-heavyweight title in 2009 by knocking out Rashad Evans. In 2003, Machida became the first person to defeat Rich Franklin. Machida faced Franklin in what was the latter’s 15th professional bout and stopped the future UFC champion in the second round. The fight was just Machida’s third professional bout.

Machida was awarded four “Knockout of the Night” bonuses, two “Performance of the Night” awards and three “Fight of the Night” honors during his UFC run.

Henry Cejudo | Olympic Gold Medal Winner | UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion | 16 wins

Henry Cejudo, an American mixed martial artist, is known for his freestyle wrestling. He is a former UFC flyweight champion and bantamweight champion. He is the fourth UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight classes.

He is the second to defend titles in two weight divisions. He won a gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics and a Pan American Games championship. He is also a two-time USA National Team member.

Cejudo defended his UFC bantamweight title by knocking out Dominick Cruz in the second round. After winning the match, he announced his retirement from professional fighting. Later, he announced that he would come out of retirement to fight Alexander Volkanovski. He has a goal to claim the UFC featherweight championship, which would be his third title in a different weight class. He recently announced he is ready to jump back into the UFC bantamweight title picture if the opportunity presents itself.

For more information on THE FIGHTERS, visit: https://thefighterstalesfromthecage.com/

THE FIGHTERS: Tales from the Cage is coming to Music Hall on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Music Hall box office and the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at 313-871-1132 or emailing broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com

