Tipping Point Theatre Presents the World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH!

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) concludes its 15th season with the world premiere of Game. Set. Match! by local playwright Tracy L. Spada, with performances beginning on June 15, 2023, and running weekly through July 9, 2023. TPT's production of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.

When invited to her ex-girlfriend's wedding, Abby makes the decision to go...but not without a date; thus begins her journey into the world of online dating. Hoping for the best, she experiences a myriad of interesting, exciting and ultimately disappointing situations. And just when the search for something casual seems impossible, it's possible that she may just have found something significant.

"Game. Set. Match! Is a labor of love and is born out of my extensive online dating escapades," states Spada. "It is fast-paced and just about the length of a two-set Serena Williams tennis match when she was at the top of her game. It is a play that sheds light on the complex elements between the mental strategy of tennis, and the games that people play both on and off the court."

"Spada has written a clever, funny, honest, and heart-felt new play about the on-line dating scene that will resonate and appeal to anyone who has ever looked for love, no matter your sexual orientation" proclaims TPT Producing Artistic Director Julia Glander. "It plays with all the ups and downs, back and forth of a tennis match, and is fast-paced and engaging. Who doesn't want to root for love? It's a win win!"





TPT will host a very special opening night pre-glow reception on Saturday, June 17th beginning at 5 p.m. in the lobby preceding the 6 p.m. performance. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and wine will be served to all patrons with tickets to the June 17th performance.