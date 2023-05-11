Tipping Point Theatre Presents the World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH!

Performances begin on June 15, 2023, and run weekly through July 9, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit Photo 1 MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 2 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Historic Baldwin Theatre Celebrates 100 Years Photo 3 Historic Baldwin Theatre Celebrates 100 Years
Obsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival Photo 4 Obsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival

Tipping Point Theatre Presents the World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH!

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) concludes its 15th season with the world premiere of Game. Set. Match! by local playwright Tracy L. Spada, with performances beginning on June 15, 2023, and running weekly through July 9, 2023. TPT's production of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.

When invited to her ex-girlfriend's wedding, Abby makes the decision to go...but not without a date; thus begins her journey into the world of online dating. Hoping for the best, she experiences a myriad of interesting, exciting and ultimately disappointing situations. And just when the search for something casual seems impossible, it's possible that she may just have found something significant.

"Game. Set. Match! Is a labor of love and is born out of my extensive online dating escapades," states Spada. "It is fast-paced and just about the length of a two-set Serena Williams tennis match when she was at the top of her game. It is a play that sheds light on the complex elements between the mental strategy of tennis, and the games that people play both on and off the court."

"Spada has written a clever, funny, honest, and heart-felt new play about the on-line dating scene that will resonate and appeal to anyone who has ever looked for love, no matter your sexual orientation" proclaims TPT Producing Artistic Director Julia Glander. "It plays with all the ups and downs, back and forth of a tennis match, and is fast-paced and engaging. Who doesn't want to root for love? It's a win win!"


TPT will host a very special opening night pre-glow reception on Saturday, June 17th beginning at 5 p.m. in the lobby preceding the 6 p.m. performance. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and wine will be served to all patrons with tickets to the June 17th performance.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

Circle Theatre Is Bringing THE BLUE COLLAR ROCK To West Michigan Photo
Circle Theatre Is Bringing THE BLUE COLLAR ROCK To West Michigan

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. This salute to Blue Collar Rock music combines mainstream rock with narrative songs about working class American life. Join us as we celebrate artists like John Cougar Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, Bonnie Raitt, Tracey Chapman, John Fogerty, Linda Rondstadt, Tom Petty, and more.

World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! by Tracy L. Spada to be Presented at Tipping Point The Photo
World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! by Tracy L. Spada to be Presented at Tipping Point Theatre

Tipping Point Theatre will conclude its 15th season with the world premiere of Game. Set. Match! by local playwright Tracy L. Spada, with performances beginning on June 15, 2023, and running weekly through July 9, 2023.

Interview: Christian Thompson Says WICKED at Wharton Center is a Top-Notch Production With Photo
Interview: Christian Thompson Says WICKED at Wharton Center is a Top-Notch Production With All the Magic You'd Expect

Wicked is finally coming back to East Lansing from May 10th through 28th. After premiering on Broadway in 2003, Wicked received 3 awards at the 2004 Tony Awards, and has been touring the continent ever since 2005.

Obsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival Photo
Obsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival

The Obsidian Theatre Festival has announced the line-up for the 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival, taking place at 3 different locations in downtown Detroit. 


More Hot Stories For You

World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! by Tracy L. Spada to be Presented at Tipping Point TheatreWorld Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! by Tracy L. Spada to be Presented at Tipping Point Theatre
Obsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre FestivalObsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival
Go Comedy! Welcomes Two Original Sketch Comedies To Its May Line UpGo Comedy! Welcomes Two Original Sketch Comedies To Its May Line Up
Danielle Bollinger with The Soggy Bottom Band performs at FIM's Flint Under the StarsDanielle Bollinger with The Soggy Bottom Band performs at FIM's Flint Under the Stars

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John McDaniel and Hugh Panaro
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (5/13-5/13)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gathering Blue
The Sauk (6/08-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tibbits Summer Theatre presents Nunsense II
Tibbits Opera House (6/15-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steel Magnolias
Tipping Point Theatre (4/13-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins
The Croswell Opera House (8/04-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage Aux Folles
Players Guild of Dearborn (5/05-5/21)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magnolia Ballet, Part One
The Carr Center Performance Studio (6/09-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tibbits Summer Theatre presents Kids Theatre Workshop
Tibbits Opera House (6/11-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Game. Set. Match!
Tipping Point Theatre (6/15-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The Croswell Opera House (7/07-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU