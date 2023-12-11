Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

The ONE HALLELUJAH Tour Comes To The Fisher Theatre On Friday, April 5

Produced by Live Nation, the 25-city tour kicks off on March 6 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston making trips across the U.S. including a stop at Detroit's Fisher.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

The ONE HALLELUJAH Tour Comes To The Fisher Theatre On Friday, April 5

Today, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr announced their 2024 tour ‘One Hallelujah'. Produced by Live Nation, the 25-city tour kicks off on March 6 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston making trips across the U.S. including a stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Friday, April 5.

Tickets will be available starting on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m., and can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. 

The One Hallelujah Tour is coming to the Fisher Theatre on Friday, April 5 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.95 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale on Friday, December 15. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871- 1132.

Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.


