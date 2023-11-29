Photos: The Inspired Acting Company's Presents TALLEY'S FOLLY

The Inspired Acting Company has announced an enchanting new production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Talley's Folly" by Lanford Wilson, a romantic comedy that tackles issues ranging from anti-semitism and coping with trauma to our unquenchable thirst for human connection.

Written in 1979, "Talley's Folly" stands as one of Wilson's most cherished plays. It unfolds against the backdrop of a dilapidated and forgotten boathouse on the Talley farm on the Fourth of July, 1944. The date is significant. The United States is heavily involved in World War II, and D-Day was just a month earlier. In Europe, Jews are dying by the millions, and though Sally and Matt may not yet know that, the audience does. The backdrop of the war helps raise issues of patriotism, capitalism, and anti-Semitism. But it’s also a love story, where the characters grapple with issues of love, identity, and the courage to embrace the unknown. The play takes place in one act with no intermission, set in ninety-seven minutes of real time, with no set change. Lanford Wilson's masterful storytelling weaves a rich tapestry of emotions and cultural nuances that resonate with audiences to this day. Not only did “Talley’s Folly” win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1980, it also won the Tony Award, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Play.

Jeff Thomakos, the Artistic Director of the Inspired Acting Company, takes on the role of Matt Friedman, a character deeply rooted in Jewish culture, Jessica Annuziata plays Sally Talley, and Associate Artist, Brittany Connors, takes the helm as director for this production of "Talley's Folly." Together, they promise to bring a nuanced perspective to the exploration of Jewish themes in the play, ensuring a deeply moving experience that will touch the hearts of all audiences while honoring the timeless storytelling of playwright Lanford Wilson. The director, Brittany Connors commented, “'Talley's Folly' is a powerful piece, disguised as a romantic comedy, that teaches us about the power of vulnerability and what lies on the other side of allowing ourselves to be seen. It is a piece that shares with us how much larger our worlds can grow when we let go of pain, and especially of treating that pain or trauma as a skeleton in the closet.” The production and design team includes Lizzie Caldwell (stage manager), Emily Willemse (set designer), TyChi (lighting designer), Abby Hall (costume designer), Jeff Thomakos (sound), and Brittany Connors (properties). “Talley’s Folly” will run December 1 through 17, 2023 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m. This activity is supported by the MICHIGAN ARTS AND CULTURE COUNCIL and CULTURE SOURCE. General admission tickets are $35 and $30 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theater will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking. The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E West Maple Rd, Walled Lake, Michigan) is dedicated to delivering exceptional and thought-provoking theatre experiences that resonate with the community. Under the artistic direction of Jeff Thomakos, and with the creative direction of Brittany Connors, the company strives to inspire, entertain, and connect with audiences through the magic of live performance while exploring the cultural and historical themes that shape our world.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography