Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre

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The Encore Musical Theatre Company closes its 2025/26 Main Stage season with one of the most enduring and beloved musicals ever written, Fiddler on the Roof, running June 4 through July 19 in The Maas Theatre in Dexter. Check out photos of the production.

Sponsored by Marci & Stephen Feinberg, with onstage orchestra sponsorship by JoAnn R. Socha, this new production is directed by Dan Cooney and features a cast led by Broadway veteran and renowned Cantor, Daniel Eli Friedman, as Tevye.

Set in the small village of Anatevka, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a Jewish milkman, as he struggles to balance faith, family, and tradition while his daughters challenge long-held customs in a rapidly changing world. Featuring iconic songs including “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker,” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” the musical remains as timely and moving today as when it first premiered in 1964.

The cast also features Elizabeth Jaffe as Golde, Rebekah Geller as The Fiddler, and Lila Rose Harris, Lily Rosenberg, and Lily Wright as Tevye’s daughters Tzeitel, Hodel, and Chava. Eve Dahlia plays Shprintze, while the role of Bielke is shared by Olive Donow and Frankie McElroy.

Additional cast members include Fred Buchalter as the Rabbi, Jason Briggs as Lazar Wolf, Erit Gill as Yente, Hayden Steiner as Motel, Kiran Behr as Perchik, Caleb Smith as Fyedka, and Keith Kalinowski as the Constable, alongside Emmanuel Morgan, David Roden, Katherine Clemons, Beth Harris, Neri Frank, Trey Perlut, Joe Solomon, Dan Zimberg, and Jessie Alagna.

The creative team includes choreography by Jenny Florkowski, music direction by R. MacKenzie Lewis, scenic design by Sarah Tanner, costume design by Abby Sage Hall, lighting design by Rachel Lauren, props design by Anne Donevan, and sound co-design by Chris Goosman and Jasper Watson. The stage management team is led by Sarah M. Delia, with production supervision by Emma Hutchinson.

Tickets for Fiddler on the Roof are available now at The Encore Musical Theatre Company TheEncoreTheatre.org or by calling the box office (734.268.6200) Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Photo Credit: Michele Anliker



Emmanuel Morgan, Joe Solomon, Trey Perlut, Neri Frank

Caleb Smith, Lily Wright

Lila Rose Harris, Hayden Steiner, Daniel Eli Friedman

Daniel Eli Friedman

Daniel Eli Friedman, Rebekah Geller

Elizabeth Jaffe, Daniel Friedman

Lily Rosenberg, Kiran Behr

Lila Rose Harris and company

Joe Solomon and Company

Rebekah Geller

Lily Rosenberg, Daniel Eli Friedman, Elizabeth Jaffe

Lily Rosenberg, Kiran Behr

Kiran Behr, Daniel Eli Friedman, Lily Rosenberg

Lily Rosenberg and Company

Lily Rosenberg, Daniel Eli Friedman

Hayden Steiner and Company

Daniel Eli Friedman and Company

Daniel Eli Friedman

Lila Rose Harris, Lily Wright, Lily Rosenberg, Daniel Eli Friedman

Lily Wright, Daniel Eli Friedman

Erit Gill, Elizabeth Jaffe, and Company

The Company

Elizabeth Jaffe, Lily Wright

Lila Rose Harris

Daniel Eli Friedman

Hayden Steiner

Kiran Behr, Lily Rosenberg

Drew Goldman, Joe Solomon, and Company

Jason Briggs

Elizabeth Jaffe, Daniel Eli Friedman, and Company

Daniel Eli Friedman and Company

Lila Rose Harris and Company

Trey Perlut, Joe Solomon, Hayden Steiner, Neri Frank, Emmanuel Morgan

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