Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre
Broadway veteran Daniel Eli Friedman stars as Tevye at The Maas Theatre in Dexter, MI.
The Encore Musical Theatre Company closes its 2025/26 Main Stage season with one of the most enduring and beloved musicals ever written, Fiddler on the Roof, running June 4 through July 19 in The Maas Theatre in Dexter. Check out photos of the production.
Sponsored by Marci & Stephen Feinberg, with onstage orchestra sponsorship by JoAnn R. Socha, this new production is directed by Dan Cooney and features a cast led by Broadway veteran and renowned Cantor, Daniel Eli Friedman, as Tevye.
Set in the small village of Anatevka, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a Jewish milkman, as he struggles to balance faith, family, and tradition while his daughters challenge long-held customs in a rapidly changing world. Featuring iconic songs including “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker,” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” the musical remains as timely and moving today as when it first premiered in 1964.
The cast also features Elizabeth Jaffe as Golde, Rebekah Geller as The Fiddler, and Lila Rose Harris, Lily Rosenberg, and Lily Wright as Tevye’s daughters Tzeitel, Hodel, and Chava. Eve Dahlia plays Shprintze, while the role of Bielke is shared by Olive Donow and Frankie McElroy.
Additional cast members include Fred Buchalter as the Rabbi, Jason Briggs as Lazar Wolf, Erit Gill as Yente, Hayden Steiner as Motel, Kiran Behr as Perchik, Caleb Smith as Fyedka, and Keith Kalinowski as the Constable, alongside Emmanuel Morgan, David Roden, Katherine Clemons, Beth Harris, Neri Frank, Trey Perlut, Joe Solomon, Dan Zimberg, and Jessie Alagna.
The creative team includes choreography by Jenny Florkowski, music direction by R. MacKenzie Lewis, scenic design by Sarah Tanner, costume design by Abby Sage Hall, lighting design by Rachel Lauren, props design by Anne Donevan, and sound co-design by Chris Goosman and Jasper Watson. The stage management team is led by Sarah M. Delia, with production supervision by Emma Hutchinson.
Tickets for Fiddler on the Roof are available now at The Encore Musical Theatre Company TheEncoreTheatre.org or by calling the box office (734.268.6200) Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fiddler on the Roof is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Photo Credit: Michele Anliker
Emmanuel Morgan, Joe Solomon, Trey Perlut, Neri Frank
Caleb Smith, Lily Wright
Lila Rose Harris, Hayden Steiner, Daniel Eli Friedman
Daniel Eli Friedman
Daniel Eli Friedman, Rebekah Geller
Elizabeth Jaffe, Daniel Friedman
Lily Rosenberg, Kiran Behr
Lila Rose Harris and company
Joe Solomon and Company
Rebekah Geller
Lily Rosenberg, Daniel Eli Friedman, Elizabeth Jaffe
Lily Rosenberg, Kiran Behr
Kiran Behr, Daniel Eli Friedman, Lily Rosenberg
Lily Rosenberg and Company
Lily Rosenberg, Daniel Eli Friedman
Hayden Steiner and Company
Daniel Eli Friedman and Company
Daniel Eli Friedman
Lila Rose Harris, Lily Wright, Lily Rosenberg, Daniel Eli Friedman
Lily Wright, Daniel Eli Friedman
Erit Gill, Elizabeth Jaffe, and Company
The Company
Elizabeth Jaffe, Lily Wright
Lila Rose Harris
Daniel Eli Friedman
Hayden Steiner
Kiran Behr, Lily Rosenberg
Drew Goldman, Joe Solomon, and Company
Jason Briggs
Elizabeth Jaffe, Daniel Eli Friedman, and Company
Daniel Eli Friedman and Company
Lila Rose Harris and Company
Trey Perlut, Joe Solomon, Hayden Steiner, Neri Frank, Emmanuel Morgan
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FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
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