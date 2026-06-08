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Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre

Broadway veteran Daniel Eli Friedman stars as Tevye at The Maas Theatre in Dexter, MI.

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The Encore Musical Theatre Company closes its 2025/26 Main Stage season with one of the most enduring and beloved musicals ever written, Fiddler on the Roof, running June 4 through July 19 in The Maas Theatre in Dexter. Check out photos of the production.

Sponsored by Marci & Stephen Feinberg, with onstage orchestra sponsorship by JoAnn R. Socha, this new production is directed by Dan Cooney and features a cast led by Broadway veteran and renowned Cantor, Daniel Eli Friedman, as Tevye.

Set in the small village of Anatevka, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a Jewish milkman, as he struggles to balance faith, family, and tradition while his daughters challenge long-held customs in a rapidly changing world. Featuring iconic songs including “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker,” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” the musical remains as timely and moving today as when it first premiered in 1964.

The cast also features Elizabeth Jaffe as Golde, Rebekah Geller as The Fiddler, and Lila Rose Harris, Lily Rosenberg, and Lily Wright as Tevye’s daughters Tzeitel, Hodel, and Chava. Eve Dahlia plays Shprintze, while the role of Bielke is shared by Olive Donow and Frankie McElroy.

Additional cast members include Fred Buchalter as the Rabbi, Jason Briggs as Lazar Wolf, Erit Gill as Yente, Hayden Steiner as Motel, Kiran Behr as Perchik, Caleb Smith as Fyedka, and Keith Kalinowski as the Constable, alongside Emmanuel Morgan, David Roden, Katherine Clemons, Beth Harris, Neri Frank, Trey Perlut, Joe Solomon, Dan Zimberg, and Jessie Alagna.

The creative team includes choreography by Jenny Florkowski, music direction by R. MacKenzie Lewis, scenic design by Sarah Tanner, costume design by Abby Sage Hall, lighting design by Rachel Lauren, props design by Anne Donevan, and sound co-design by Chris Goosman and Jasper Watson. The stage management team is led by Sarah M. Delia, with production supervision by Emma Hutchinson.

Tickets for Fiddler on the Roof are available now at The Encore Musical Theatre Company TheEncoreTheatre.org or by calling the box office (734.268.6200) Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Photo Credit: Michele Anliker

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Emmanuel Morgan, Joe Solomon, Trey Perlut, Neri Frank

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Caleb Smith, Lily Wright

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Lila Rose Harris, Hayden Steiner, Daniel Eli Friedman

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Daniel Eli Friedman

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Daniel Eli Friedman, Rebekah Geller

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Elizabeth Jaffe, Daniel Friedman

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Lily Rosenberg, Kiran Behr

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Lila Rose Harris and company

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Joe Solomon and Company

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Rebekah Geller

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Lily Rosenberg, Daniel Eli Friedman, Elizabeth Jaffe

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Lily Rosenberg, Kiran Behr

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Kiran Behr, Daniel Eli Friedman, Lily Rosenberg

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Lily Rosenberg and Company

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Lily Rosenberg, Daniel Eli Friedman

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Hayden Steiner and Company

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Daniel Eli Friedman and Company

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Daniel Eli Friedman

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Lila Rose Harris, Lily Wright, Lily Rosenberg, Daniel Eli Friedman

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Lily Wright, Daniel Eli Friedman

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Erit Gill, Elizabeth Jaffe, and Company

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
The Company

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Elizabeth Jaffe, Lily Wright

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Lila Rose Harris

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Daniel Eli Friedman

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Hayden Steiner

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Kiran Behr, Lily Rosenberg

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Drew Goldman, Joe Solomon, and Company

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Jason Briggs

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Elizabeth Jaffe, Daniel Eli Friedman, and Company

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Daniel Eli Friedman and Company

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Lila Rose Harris and Company

Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Theatre Image
Trey Perlut, Joe Solomon, Hayden Steiner, Neri Frank, Emmanuel Morgan







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