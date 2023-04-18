Muskegon Civic Theatre To Present CINDERELLA This May

Muskegon Civic Theatre ends its season of possibilities by presenting Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, sparkling on the Frauenthal stage.

This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside an up-to-date, hilarious, and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews and remade twice, first in 1965 for Lesley Ann Warren and again in 1997, featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston. This original adaptation opened on Broadway in 2013 and has since toured all over the country.

Muskegon Civic Theatre's production, directed by Penelope Notter, marks the first time the community theatre group has presented this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. The magical cast of local volunteers is led by Emma Taranko as Cinderella, Timothy Zinger, as Prince Topher, Stacey Dawe as Madame (the wicked stepmother), Cequoia Davis as Marie, the stepsisters are played by Kendyl White, and Tiffanie Miller. The rest of the cast includes Joe Carmolli, Christian Fletcher, Aaron Velthouse, Amy Lalick-Prinzi, Lisbeth Franzon, Gabi Tomes, Kenzie Pastor, Calvin O'Leary, David Kaijala, Katherine Smith, Kaylee Martin, and Truce Glore.

"This musical is special," says director, Notter, "not just the music and the story but the magic that happens on stage. You really can't believe what you are going to see. Every audience member will not only believe in fairy godmothers but hopefully in the magic they have inside themselves." MCT managing director, Jason Bertoia says, "This isn't just another princess story this is a princess story that teaches, as is true of all Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, this time it's teaching about kindness, empowerment, and seeking true happiness. All of these messages are important for a positive future and are within reach and without needing a fairy godmother's assistance."

CINDERELLA is presented in the Frauenthal Theatre at 7:30 on May 4, 5, and 6, and at 3:00 on May 7th. All tickets for the performances are $30. They are available online at Click Here, at the Frauenthal Box Office, or by calling (231) 727-8001. $15.00 Student rush tickets are available an hour before each production and group rates are available.

Muskegon Civic Theatre is a nonprofit community theatre organization in its 38th year of producing exceptional and diverse theatre experiences for and by the Muskegon community.