Miller Auditorium 2023-24 PNC Spotlight Series & Miller Specials Announcement

As in seasons past, additional shows will be added to the PNC Spotlight Series throughout the season.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Miller Auditorium has announced its 2023-24PNC Spotlight Series & Miller Specials! The lineup is packed with both new events, such as Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights, and the return of patron favorites such as DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary: THE TAO 夢幻響 and The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast! The PNC Spotlight Series rounds out our previously announced Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series of Mean Girls (Oct. 24-25, 2023), A Magical Cirque Christmas (Dec. 6-7, 2023), Come From Away (Jan. 30-31, 2024) & Jesus Christ Superstar (Mar. 26-27, 2024). As in seasons past, additional shows will be added to the PNC Spotlight Series throughout the season and notifications will be sent to Miller Eclub members: www.millerauditorium.com/eclub

 

Zhang Broadway in West Michigan season subscriptions are available now and are the best way to receive discounted tickets and priority seating. Season package prices start as low as $155. That's just $39 a ticket! Subscriptions are available now at Click Here. As an extra benefit, subscribers can add PNC Spotlight Series shows to their orders, most at a discounted rate. 

 

Another way to gain early ticketing access and priority seating is to become a Friends of Miller donor. With donation levels starting as low as $25, members can purchase priority tickets to PNC Spotlight Series events. With a donation of $250 or more, a few additional benefits are; priority purchase tickets for the Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series, access to Miller Auditorium's VIP Lounge during preshow and intermission, and a preferred parking pass. Subscribe now to be a Friends of Miller donor to ensure you get the best seats in the house. For more information, visit www.millerauditorium.com/support

 

Single tickets are already on sale for some shows. Group tickets are available now for all performances. Most shows have discounts available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, or to view the season calendar, visit www.millerauditorium.com or call the Miller Auditorium Box Office at (269) 387-2300. 

 

2023–24 Miller Auditorium PNC Spotlight Series: 

  • Black Violin: The Black Violin Experience Tour: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. 
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast: Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 @ 8 p.m. 
  • Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 @ 7:00 p.m.   
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: King For A Day: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 @ 3 p.m. 
  • A Carpenters' Christmas: Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty | The Tour: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m.   
  • Napoleon Dynamite: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m. 
  • DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary: THE TAO 夢幻響: Sunday, March 17, 2024 @ 3 p.m. 
  • Omnium Circus: Saturday, April 6, 2024 @ 2 p.m. 
  • Dinosaur World Live: Saturday, April 20, 2024 @ 2 p.m. 
     

Miller Specials:

  • Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 @ 7 p.m. 
  • Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour: Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 @ 8 p.m. 
  • Peppa Pig: Sing-Along Party: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 @ 2 p.m. 
  • Jagged Little Pill: Tuesday, Jan. 16 & Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m. 
  • Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone in Concert: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m. 
  • My Fair Lady: Sunday, March 10, 2024 @ 3 p.m. 
  • Annie: Monday, May 6, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m. 



