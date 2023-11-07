Meadow Brook Theatre Celebrates The Season With A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and a handful of ghosts raise your spirits in A Christmas Carol at Meadow Brook Theatre this November and December.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

A favorite holiday tradition returns to southeast Michigan when Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and a handful of ghosts raise your spirits in A Christmas Carol at Meadow Brook Theatre this November and December.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, original adaptation and staging by Charles Nolte, runs at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills from November 17 through December 24, 2023.

MBT favorite Thomas D. Mahard returns as Ebenezer Scrooge this year. Conrad Nichols from Shelby Township and Chase Thomas from Oxford share the role of Tiny Tim. The cast also includes Anthony Guest (Ghost of Jacob Marley), Mary Magyari (Spirit of Christmas Past), Tamara Della Anderson (Spirit of Christmas Present), Jacob Lipski (Spirit of Christmas Future), and Stephen Blackwell and Kristina Riegle as Bob and Mrs. Cratchit.

“We have a lot of people who come back year after year,” says Cheryl Marshall, MBT Managing Director. “It's a little like a reunion both on stage and in the audience. Some families are on their third and fourth generations coming together to see the show as part of their holiday traditions.”

The Meadow Brook Theatre adaptation was written and originally staged by Charles Nolte. Terry W. Carpenter directs this season's production with original choreography by Jan Puffer. Scenic design is by Peter W. Hicks, costume design by Mary Pettinato, lighting design by Reid G. Johnson, and sound design by Mike Duncan.


Tickets range from $36 to $49 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing. 

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy A Christmas Carol, so we have our family weekend again this year. November 17, 18 and 19, children 5 to 12 are half price,” says Marshall.

This production of A Christmas Carol is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Arts and Cultural Council, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

A special note: As COVID-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at Click Here for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit Click Here or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for more than 56 years.




Recommended For You