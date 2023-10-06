Detroit Mercy Theatre Company to Present A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

The beloved characters of Arnold Lobel's classic children's book series come to life in A Year with Frog and Toad, presented by the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC) Oct. 27-Nov 5, at the Marlene Boll Theatre inside Detroit's Boll Family YMCA.

The heartwarming musical follows the charming duo of Frog and Toad as they navigate the highs and lows of friendship throughout the seasons of a year. From sledding on snowy hills to swimming in the summer sun, from raking autumn leaves to baking Christmas cookies, their year is filled with fun, laughter and plenty of life lessons along the way.

"A Year with Frog and Toad embodies a heartwarming tribute to the boundless wonders of friendship and the exquisite tapestry of nature's charm," said director Sarah Hawkins Rusk. "This theatrical experience stands as an ideal family escapade, drawing from the treasured literary legacy of Arnold Lobel's iconic characters."

"We are excited to offer a sensory-friendly performance of this show on Nov. 4, designed to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all audiences," Andrew Papa, chair of the Department of Performing Arts. "This is a part of our mission to make theatre accessible to all, and follows the Jesuit and Mercy influence of the University of Detroit Mercy which transforms our world for the better."

A Year with Frog and Toad runs six performances Oct. 27-Nov 5 at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside the Boll Family YMCA at 1401 Broadway in Detroit. Purchase tickets online at Click Here or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270.

The DTMC Ticket Office is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Individual ticket prices are $30 for adults, $22 for seniors and Detroit Mercy faculty, staff and alumni, $15 for veterans and students (ages 4-college). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To schedule your group, contact Sarah Rusk at 313-993-3273.

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Oct. 27 | Opening Night Reception & Celebration: Join the cast and crew after the show to celebrate the opening of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company's 53rd season. Sponsored by Thomas E. Page, '71, '76.

Oct. 29 | Story Magic: Stick around after the show for a chance for young authors to embrace their inner wordsmith, presented as part of the Detroit Theatre Discussion Project.

Nov. 3 | Community Night: All tickets $15.

Nov. 3 | Crafting Enchanting Worlds: Join local experts following the show for a discussion on writing children's literature, presented as part of the Detroit Theatre Discussion Project.

Nov. 4 | Sensory-friendly/relaxed performance: Designed to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all audiences, this unique performance features adjusted lighting, reduced sound levels, and a supportive atmosphere to ensure a comfortable experience for individuals with sensitivities.

Nov. 5 | Closing Night

About Detroit Mercy Theatre Company

The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company is a collective of artists composed of faculty, staff, guest artists and students producing gritty and relevant theatre that entertains and awakens the imagination. Now in its 53rd season, it serves as an integral training ground for University of Detroit Mercy theatre majors to develop the intellectual, ethical and practical skills for a creative future. The ticket office is located in Reno Hall, Room 43, on University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus. Hours are Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Purchase tickets online at Click Here or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270. Learn more at: www.udmercy.edu/life/theatre.

About University of Detroit Mercy



University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan's largest and most comprehensive Catholic university, sponsored by the Religious Sisters of Mercy and the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits). Today's University boasts the heritage of two founding institutions: the University of Detroit, founded in 1877 by the Jesuits, and Mercy College of Detroit, founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1941. The two consolidated as University of Detroit Mercy in 1990. Detroit Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional academic degrees and programs through seven schools and colleges. Detroit Mercy educates the whole person, focusing on the value of excellent academics, service to the community and a deeper spirituality to prepare graduates to live lives of purpose and conscience. For more information, please visit www.udmercy.edu.