Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Announces Season 53: DISCOVER THE EXTRAORDINARY 2023-2024 Theatre Season

A family-friendly musical, a drama telling the story of an unsung female scientist, and a zany comedy revolving around the William Shakespeare himself are included in The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC) and University of Detroit Mercy's Department of Performing 2023-24 season.

The season, titled "Discover the Extraordinary," will present three mainstage works at The Marlene Boll Theatre in Detroit along with feature performances and workshops as part of the University of Detroit Mercy's TheatreLab, a second stage series performed at University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus.

Season 53's mainstage season performances are:

A Year with Frog and Toad, music by Robert Reale; book and lyrics by Willie Reale; based on the books by Arnold Lobel. Directed by Sarah Hawkins Rusk.

Oct. 27, 28, 29 and Nov. 3, 4, 5, 2023

Join Arnold Lobel's beloved characters Frog and Toad in a heartwarming musical adventure navigating the highs and lows of friendship throughout the seasons. A Year with Frog and Toad is a joyful celebration that will delight audiences of all ages.

Photograph 51, by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Kennikki Jones-Jones.

Feb. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 & 18, 2024

Set in the 1950s, Photograph 51 is the story of unsung hero Rosalind Franklin and the race to unravel the secrets of the double helix structure of DNA. This production takes us on a journey through the exhilarating and often treacherous world of scientific discovery that will leave you thinking long after the final curtain call.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)[revised][again], written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. Directed by Andrew Papa.

April 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 & 21, 2024

Get ready for a hilarious and high-energy romp through all 37 of William Shakespeare's plays in just 97 minutes. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [revised][again] features a mix of slapstick humor, clever wordplay, and even a little audience participation.

DMTC continues to be student-focused through producing professional-quality productions.

"We encourage you to discover the extraordinary with each show we produce during our 53rd season," said Sarah Rusk, ticketing and audience development coordinator for DMTC.

In addition to the mainstage shows, DMTC's TheatreLab second stage performances at University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus include:

University of Detroit Mercy Homecoming: Alumni Staged Reading

Sept. 30, 2023

Celebrate the enduring legacy of the University of Detroit Mercy's Performing Arts program and revel in the boundless creativity of our remarkable alumni in this one-time-only staged reading.

Detroit Mercy Improv Showcase

Dec. 15, 2023

Join Detroit Mercy's Improvisation class as they show techniques learned in class in this spontaneous, one-show-only performance. With a combination of sketch comedy and improvised scenes and games, you never know what's coming next...and most of the time, neither do the performers. Whether you're a fan of comedy, theater or just looking for a good time, our improv showcase is the perfect choice.

Kayak, by Jordan Hall

March 22, 2024

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company's TheatreLab series presents Kayak, a captivating play by Jordan Hall. Set against the stunning backdrop of Canada's rugged wilderness, this heartwarming and poignant story follows the journey of two unlikely companions - a headstrong teenager and an aging park ranger - as they navigate the rapids of life and love. As they paddle down the river, they encounter unexpected challenges and revelations that will test their courage, strength and resilience. With stunning visuals, poetic language, and a soul-stirring soundtrack, Kayak is a celebration of the human spirit and the power of nature to heal, inspire, and transform us.

"Celebrating 146 years of theatre at University of Detroit Mercy, we uphold our dedication to nurturing our students' talents and weaving narratives that resonate with our community," said Andrew Papa, chair of the Department of Performing Arts. "With joy, we extend an invitation to the community to join us in uplifting our students through a season adorned with optimism, humor and captivating performances."

All mainstage productions are performed at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside the Boll Family YMCA, 1401 Broadway, Detroit, 48226. For additional information about Season 53 and special events associated with our mainstage productions, visit www.udmercy.edu/life/theatre. Tickets are on sale at DetroitMercyArts.com.

The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company is a collective of artists composed of faculty, staff, guest artists and students producing gritty and relevant theatre that entertains and awakens the imagination. Now in its 53rd season, it serves as an integral training ground for University of Detroit Mercy theatre majors to develop the intellectual, ethical and practical skills for a creative future. The ticket office is located in Reno Hall, Room 43, on University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus. Hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Purchase tickets online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270. Learn more at: www.udmercy.edu/life/theatre

University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan's largest and most comprehensive Catholic university, sponsored by the Religious Sisters of Mercy and the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits). Today's University boasts the heritage of two founding institutions: University of Detroit, founded in 1877 by the Jesuits, and Mercy College of Detroit, founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1941. The two consolidated as University of Detroit Mercy in 1990. Detroit Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional academic degrees and programs through seven schools and colleges. Detroit Mercy educates the whole person, focusing on the value of excellent academics, service to the community and a deeper spirituality to prepare graduates to live lives of purpose and conscience. For more information, please visit www.udmercy.edu.