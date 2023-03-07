Broadway Grand Rapids Encourages West Michigan to STOMP out Hunger

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, makes its Grand Rapids return at DeVos Performance Hall from March 17-19, 2023. STOMP has made it its mission to partner with food banks across the country to STOMP Out Hunger. Broadway Grand Rapids is encouraging West Michigan to fill the shelves at Feeding America West Michigan. "Peanut butter is one of our most requested items," said Kenneth Estelle, President and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan. "It's a good source of protein, kids love it and it's shelf stable! Fruits and veggies are also highly requested, especially now as inflation is impacting everyone's grocery budget. With food donations down, we're purchasing a lot of the fresh produce we distribute. We rely on financial donors to continue making these purchases."

If you are interested in a financial donation to provide needed fruits and vegetables, visit: https://www.feedwm.org/broadwaygr/. Peanut butter donations can be dropped off at Broadway Grand Rapids offices located at 122 Lyon Street NW during regular business hours (M-F from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.). Donation drives ends on March 31, 2023.

STOMP, began its quest to reduce hunger in North America with a partnership with Philabundance, the Philadelphia region's largest hunger relief organization, in December of 2007. The producers were looking for a way to give back to the community and with the timing of the holidays the partnership was a natural one. However, due to the current economic climate including high unemployment rates and state budget cuts, hunger organizations have seen an overwhelming demand for food assistance. As such, STOMP has dedicated itself to bringing attention to the heightened needs of food charities across the country all year round by sponsoring canned food drives and donating ticket proceeds in as many cities as possible. Cities in which STOMP has conducted a STOMP Out Hunger campaign include Philadelphia, PA, Calgary, Canada, Peoria, IL, Detroit, MI, Toronto, Canada, Jacksonville, FL, Orlando, FL, Aurora, IL and Honolulu, HI, just to name a few.













Tickets for the show can still be purchased online at BroadwayGrandRapids.com or the Broadway Grand Rapids box office located at 122 Lyon St NW in downtown Grand Rapids. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 616-235-6285.