$30 Student and Educator Rush Tickets Will Be Available For TINA- The Tina Turner Musical in Grand Rapids

TINA- The Tina Turner Musical will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from Nov. 7-12, 2023.  

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

$30 Student and Educator Rush Tickets Will Be Available For TINA- The Tina Turner Musical in Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of TINA- The Tina Turner Musical. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.  All tickets are subject to availability. Rush tickets may be purchased in-person two hours before the show when the box office opens at DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. TINA- The Tina Turner Musical will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from Nov. 7-12, 2023.  

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA- The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. 

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA- The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
$30 Student and Educator Rush Tickets Will Be Available For TINA- The Tina Turner Musical Photo
$30 Student and Educator Rush Tickets Will Be Available For TINA- The Tina Turner Musical in Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of TINA- The Tina Turner Musical.

2
$39 Rush Tickets Available For FUNNY GIRL At Broadway Grand Rapids Photo
$39 Rush Tickets Available For FUNNY GIRL At Broadway Grand Rapids

Get $30 Rush Tickets for TINA- The Tina Turner Musical! Broadway Grand Rapids announces special student and educator discounts for this electrifying musical. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!

3
Interview: Megan Wirts of BRIGHT STAR at LionHeart Productions Has a Story to Tell! Photo
Interview: Megan Wirts of BRIGHT STAR at LionHeart Productions Has a Story to Tell!

LionHeart Productions is presenting Bright Star, a beautiful story about faith, hope, love and forgiveness. Written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. This Tony nominated show (nominated the same year as Wicked)  will have you tapping your toes to it’s country/bluegrass sound.   We had the chance to interview one of the male leads of the show and see what Megan had to say about playing the lead role of Alice, and her thoughts on Bright Star.

4
Williamston Theatre Celebrates The Holidays With An Audience Favorite MURDER FOR TWO Photo
Williamston Theatre Celebrates The Holidays With An Audience Favorite MURDER FOR TWO

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, is celebrating the holidays with the return of one of its favorite duos Andrea Wollenberg and Mark Schenfisch in Murder for Two: Holiday Edition, Book & Music by Joe Kinosian, Book & Lyrics by Kellen Blair.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
BLITHE SPIRIT in Michigan BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)Tracker
BLITHE SPIRIT in Michigan BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)Tracker
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Michigan SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (5/14-5/19)
A Very Northville Christmas in Michigan A Very Northville Christmas
Tipping Point Theatre (11/29-12/23)
Route 66 in Michigan Route 66
Meadow Brook Theatre (4/24-5/19)
Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty | The Tour in Michigan Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty | The Tour
Miller Auditorium (1/11-1/11)
Peppa Pig: Sing-Along Party in Michigan Peppa Pig: Sing-Along Party
Miller Auditorium (11/04-11/04)
Anything Goes in Michigan Anything Goes
Grosse Pointe Theatre (11/10-11/19)
Bright Star in Michigan Bright Star
LionHeart Productions (Performances at the Grant Fine Arts Center) (11/03-11/11)CAST
Prancer in Michigan Prancer
The Sauk (12/07-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You