$30 Student and Educator Rush Tickets Will Be Available For TINA- The Tina Turner Musical in Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of TINA- The Tina Turner Musical. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Rush tickets may be purchased in-person two hours before the show when the box office opens at DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. TINA- The Tina Turner Musical will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from Nov. 7-12, 2023.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA- The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA- The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.