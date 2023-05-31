The Cappies Awards Celebrating High School Theater Announces 2023 Winners

Fourteen high schools in Broward and Palm Beach counties took home awards with the NSU University School being the most honored with eight awards.
The Critics' Awards Program, or Cappies for short, celebrated the best of high school theater and theater criticism at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, where the program was launched more than two decades ago.
Fourteen high schools in Broward and Palm Beach counties took home awards with the NSU University School being the most honored with eight awards for its production of Head Over Heels and its student critics. South Plantation High School was recognized for having produced the Best Play winning six awards for A Midsummer Night's Dream while Coral Springs High School won the most awards in the musical categories with seven, including Best Musical, for its production of In the Heights.
Nominations were made by student critics from participating schools who attend productions at rival schools and write reviews. The award winners were then determined by votes from students through a weighted peer-review voting process. For more information about The Cappies visit www.cappies.com, @sfcappies on Instagram or South Florida Cappies on Facebook.
The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter and Facebook.com/BrowardCenterEducation, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe to our channel at Youtube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.
The Broward Center 2022/2023 season is supported by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spirit and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are proud sponsors of the Broward Center. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts.
One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level, the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 130,000 students annually. The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.
American Heritage School and its production of Blithe Spirt
Sound in a Play: Damien Ellowitz
Props in a Play: Rebecca Weltmann
Stage Management and Crew in a Play: Peyton Barnett
Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Jessi Kaplan
Archbishop McCarthy High School and its production of The Game's Afoot
Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Isabella Ruiz
Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Ryan Cullen
The Benjamin School and its production of Distracted
Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Katherine Rodgers
Calvary Christian Academy and its production of Cinderella
Ensemble in a Musical: Step Family
Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Isabella Leon
Senior Critic: Zoe Tibbs
Cooper City High School and its production of Puffs
Lighting in a Play: Avery Garfinkel
Sets in a Play: Melina Lugo and Kaylee Mastrangelo
Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Anthony DeLeo
Freshman Critic : Kenny Gervais
Coral Springs High School and its production of In the Heights
Props in a Musical: Mel Kahan
Lighting in a Musical: Maya Rowe
Sets in a Musical: Mikayla Blue and Melanie Escalante
Vocalist in a Male Role: Lemari Hills
Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Angelina Nazario
Song: "Blackout"
Musical
Cypress Bay High School and its production of Legally Blonde
Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Adrian Graff
Dillard Center for the Arts and its production of Carrie the Musical
Choreography: Essence Fowler and Trey'lon Salley
Dancer in a Male Role: Trey'lon Salley
Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Malia Bryan
J.P. Taravella High School and its production of Radium Girls
Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Ava Chen
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and its production of Head Over Heels
Creativity: Adriana Peña, Music Director
Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Logan LaPierre
North Broward Preparatory School and its production of Chicago: Teen Edition
Vocalist in a Female Role: Julia Romero
NSU University School and its production of Head Over Heels
Marketing and Publicity: Jack Steinman, Ellie Esquenazi and Emma Rodriguez
Special Effects and or Technology: Nico Wellons, Sam Dyer and Crew
Hair and Make-up in a Musical: Haleigh Mish, Farah O'Halloran and Shayna Soffer
Featured Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Sam Dyer
Dancer in a Female Role: Rubi Katz
Sophomore Critic: Jack Steinman
Junior Critic: Avery Redlich
Critic Teams
South Plantation High School and its production of A Midsummer Night's Dream
Hair and Make-up in a Play: Brianny Frias
Costumes In a Play: Julia Mosher, Amaiah Baez and Trinity Pierre
Ensemble in a Play: Rude Mechanicals
Featured Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Jareb Goldston
Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Achillea Befeld
Play
West Boca Raton High and its production of Catch Me If You Can
Costumes in a Musical: Tyler Hess and Nicole Scalise
Stage Management and Crew in a Musical: Jasmine Klein
Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Marni Gass
Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Musical : Isaac Lynne
