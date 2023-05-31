The Cappies Awards Celebrating High School Theater Announces 2023 Winners

Fourteen high schools in Broward and Palm Beach counties took home awards with the NSU University School being the most honored with eight awards.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Broward Center President & CEO Kelley Shanley To Step Down in March 2024 Photo 3 Broward Center President & CEO Kelley Shanley To Step Down in March 2024
Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23 Photo 4 Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23

The Critics' Awards Program, or Cappies for short, celebrated the best of high school theater and theater criticism at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, where the program was launched more than two decades ago.

Fourteen high schools in Broward and Palm Beach counties took home awards with the NSU University School being the most honored with eight awards for its production of Head Over Heels and its student critics. South Plantation High School was recognized for having produced the Best Play winning six awards for A Midsummer Night's Dream while Coral Springs High School won the most awards in the musical categories with seven, including Best Musical, for its production of In the Heights.

Nominations were made by student critics from participating schools who attend productions at rival schools and write reviews. The award winners were then determined by votes from students through a weighted peer-review voting process. For more information about The Cappies visit www.cappies.com, @sfcappies on Instagram or South Florida Cappies on  Facebook.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter and Facebook.com/BrowardCenterEducation, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe to our channel at Youtube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.

The Broward Center 2022/2023 season is supported by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spirit and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are proud sponsors of the Broward Center. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts.

One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level, the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 130,000 students annually. The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.

2022-2023 CAPPIES AWARD WINNERS

 

American Heritage School and its production of Blithe Spirt

Sound in a Play: Damien Ellowitz

Props in a Play: Rebecca Weltmann

Stage Management and Crew in a Play: Peyton Barnett

Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Jessi Kaplan

Archbishop McCarthy High School and its production of The Game's Afoot

Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Isabella Ruiz

Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Ryan Cullen

The Benjamin School and its production of Distracted

Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Katherine Rodgers

Calvary Christian Academy and its production of Cinderella

Ensemble in a Musical: Step Family 

Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Isabella Leon

Senior Critic: Zoe Tibbs

Cooper City High School and its production of Puffs

Lighting in a Play: Avery Garfinkel

Sets in a Play: Melina Lugo and Kaylee Mastrangelo

Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Anthony DeLeo

Freshman Critic : Kenny Gervais

Coral Springs High School and its production of In the Heights

Props in a Musical: Mel Kahan

Lighting in a Musical: Maya Rowe

Sets in a Musical: Mikayla Blue and Melanie Escalante

Vocalist in a Male Role: Lemari Hills

Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Angelina Nazario

Song: "Blackout"

Musical

Cypress Bay High School and its production of Legally Blonde

Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Adrian Graff 

Dillard Center for the Arts and its production of Carrie the Musical

Choreography: Essence Fowler and Trey'lon Salley

Dancer in a Male Role: Trey'lon Salley

Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Malia Bryan

J.P. Taravella High School and its production of Radium Girls

Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Ava Chen

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and its production of Head Over Heels

Creativity: Adriana Peña, Music Director 

Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Logan LaPierre

North Broward Preparatory School and its production of Chicago: Teen Edition

Vocalist in a Female Role: Julia Romero

NSU University School and its production of Head Over Heels

Marketing and Publicity: Jack Steinman, Ellie Esquenazi and Emma Rodriguez

Special Effects and or Technology: Nico Wellons, Sam Dyer and Crew

Hair and Make-up in a Musical: Haleigh Mish, Farah O'Halloran and Shayna Soffer

Featured Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Sam Dyer

Dancer in a Female Role: Rubi Katz

Sophomore Critic: Jack Steinman

Junior Critic: Avery Redlich

Critic Teams

South Plantation High School and its production of A Midsummer Night's Dream

Hair and Make-up in a Play: Brianny Frias

Costumes In a Play: Julia Mosher, Amaiah Baez and Trinity Pierre

Ensemble in a Play: Rude Mechanicals

Featured Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Jareb Goldston

Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Achillea Befeld

Play

West Boca Raton High and its production of Catch Me If You Can

Costumes in a Musical: Tyler Hess and Nicole Scalise

Stage Management and Crew in a Musical: Jasmine Klein

Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Marni Gass

Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Musical : Isaac Lynne



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

The American Black Film Festival and The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Set Photo
The American Black Film Festival and The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Set For The 2023 Annual Community Day

The 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will close out its five-day event with the annual Community Day taking place on Sunday, June 18, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, from noon to 5:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Actors Playhouse Announces CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, LEGALLY BLONDE, And More For 2023-24 Mains Photo
Actors' Playhouse Announces CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, LEGALLY BLONDE, And More For 2023-24 Mainstage Season

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced the five Mainstage productions secured for its 2023 - 2024 Mainstage Season.

Broward Center President & CEO Kelley Shanley To Step Down in March 2024 Photo
Broward Center President & CEO Kelley Shanley To Step Down in March 2024

Kelley Shanley's career of nearly 25 years at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, including 14 years at the helm as president and CEO, has been a time of extraordinary success and tremendous growth. Shanley has announced that he will be stepping down in March of 2024. Until then, he will remain in his current position to ensure a smooth and seamless transition to new leadership.

Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts to Present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE in June Photo
Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts to Present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE in June

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA) will present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE,  a new play by Executive Director/playwright Donna Carbone, at the end of June. The play features eight (8) women who, while having dinner in an Italian Restaurant, discuss topics relevant to being females of a certain age.


More Hot Stories For You

The American Black Film Festival and The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Set For The 2023 Annual Community DayThe American Black Film Festival and The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Set For The 2023 Annual Community Day
Boca Raton's Original Jewish Film Festival Announces 2023 Summer Fest Film Series And The 7th Annual Festival Audience WinnersBoca Raton's Original Jewish Film Festival Announces 2023 Summer Fest Film Series And The 7th Annual Festival Audience Winners
Actors' Playhouse Announces CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, LEGALLY BLONDE, And More For 2023-24 Mainstage SeasonActors' Playhouse Announces CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, LEGALLY BLONDE, And More For 2023-24 Mainstage Season
Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts to Present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE in JunePalm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts to Present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE in June

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Michael-Ann Russell JCC (6/14-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FRESCO Art Exhibition VIP Opening
Lucid Design District (5/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
The Palace at Morse Life (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madagascar The Musical
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/28-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prisoners
The Foundry (6/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kravis Center Dream Awards: Celebrating High School Musical Excellence
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Tuscan Gardens (6/20-6/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Theatre Fringe Festival of South Florida
Liberia Sankofa Cultural Center at New Jerusalem Church (6/07-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Native Gardens By Karen Zacarias
GableStage (6/10-7/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You