The Cappies Awards Celebrating High School Theater Announces 2023 Winners

The Critics' Awards Program, or Cappies for short, celebrated the best of high school theater and theater criticism at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, where the program was launched more than two decades ago.

Fourteen high schools in Broward and Palm Beach counties took home awards with the NSU University School being the most honored with eight awards for its production of Head Over Heels and its student critics. South Plantation High School was recognized for having produced the Best Play winning six awards for A Midsummer Night's Dream while Coral Springs High School won the most awards in the musical categories with seven, including Best Musical, for its production of In the Heights.

Nominations were made by student critics from participating schools who attend productions at rival schools and write reviews. The award winners were then determined by votes from students through a weighted peer-review voting process. For more information about The Cappies visit www.cappies.com, @sfcappies on Instagram or South Florida Cappies on Facebook.

2022-2023 CAPPIES AWARD WINNERS

American Heritage School and its production of Blithe Spirt

Sound in a Play: Damien Ellowitz

Props in a Play: Rebecca Weltmann

Stage Management and Crew in a Play: Peyton Barnett

Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Jessi Kaplan

Archbishop McCarthy High School and its production of The Game's Afoot

Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Isabella Ruiz

Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Ryan Cullen

The Benjamin School and its production of Distracted

Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Katherine Rodgers

Calvary Christian Academy and its production of Cinderella

Ensemble in a Musical: Step Family

Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Isabella Leon

Senior Critic: Zoe Tibbs

Cooper City High School and its production of Puffs

Lighting in a Play: Avery Garfinkel

Sets in a Play: Melina Lugo and Kaylee Mastrangelo

Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Anthony DeLeo

Freshman Critic : Kenny Gervais

Coral Springs High School and its production of In the Heights

Props in a Musical: Mel Kahan

Lighting in a Musical: Maya Rowe

Sets in a Musical: Mikayla Blue and Melanie Escalante

Vocalist in a Male Role: Lemari Hills

Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Angelina Nazario

Song: "Blackout"

Musical

Cypress Bay High School and its production of Legally Blonde

Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Adrian Graff

Dillard Center for the Arts and its production of Carrie the Musical

Choreography: Essence Fowler and Trey'lon Salley

Dancer in a Male Role: Trey'lon Salley

Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Malia Bryan

J.P. Taravella High School and its production of Radium Girls

Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Ava Chen

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and its production of Head Over Heels

Creativity: Adriana Peña, Music Director

Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Logan LaPierre

North Broward Preparatory School and its production of Chicago: Teen Edition

Vocalist in a Female Role: Julia Romero

NSU University School and its production of Head Over Heels

Marketing and Publicity: Jack Steinman, Ellie Esquenazi and Emma Rodriguez

Special Effects and or Technology: Nico Wellons, Sam Dyer and Crew

Hair and Make-up in a Musical: Haleigh Mish, Farah O'Halloran and Shayna Soffer

Featured Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Sam Dyer

Dancer in a Female Role: Rubi Katz

Sophomore Critic: Jack Steinman

Junior Critic: Avery Redlich

Critic Teams

South Plantation High School and its production of A Midsummer Night's Dream

Hair and Make-up in a Play: Brianny Frias

Costumes In a Play: Julia Mosher, Amaiah Baez and Trinity Pierre

Ensemble in a Play: Rude Mechanicals

Featured Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Jareb Goldston

Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Achillea Befeld

Play

West Boca Raton High and its production of Catch Me If You Can

Costumes in a Musical: Tyler Hess and Nicole Scalise

Stage Management and Crew in a Musical: Jasmine Klein

Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Marni Gass

Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Musical : Isaac Lynne