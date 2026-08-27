Palm Beach Symphony Opens Nominations for Music Teacher and Student Awards

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Nominations are now open for Palm Beach Symphony's annual Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year Award for dedicated music educators and Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors in Palm Beach County.

“Everyone's heard the joke, 'How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice.' In order to practice and work toward the goal of playing at that magnificent venue, students must have access to the proper instruments and supportive instructors,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “That's what makes the Lisa Bruna B-Major Award and Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year Award vital to the future of music. Each year, we award up to three promising young musicians with an instrument that can take their music careers to new heights, and we recognize an exemplary music teacher who goes above and beyond for his or her students. The very first Lisa Bruna B-Major Award recipient, Valentina Paolucci, did in fact make it to Carnegie Hall, a testament to the positive impact these awards really do have.”

2027 Lisa Bruna B-Major Award Nominations

The Lisa Bruna B-Major Award is presented to one to three high school seniors who reside in Palm Beach County who intend to pursue their undergraduate studies as a music major at a university, college or conservatory. Made possible through the Todd Barron Instrument Donation Fund, winner(s) will have the opportunity to select and test a variety of professional model instruments or a major accessory such as a bow or headjoint to choose the best fit. The goal is for the student to have the newly gifted instrument or major accessory in hand before they begin their college auditions.

“Receiving these gifts in time for my college auditions has been especially meaningful,” said Michael Li of receiving an Archet SLC gold mounted Pernambuco bow as the first-place winner of the 2026 Lisa Bruna B-Major Award. “Having an instrument that truly responds to my playing has allowed me to perform at my best, both technically and musically, and I am confident that it has made a significant contribution to my auditions…and beyond.”

Students may self-nominate or be nominated by a music teacher or private instructor who believes the student will thrive as a music major in college. Nominees do not need to be enrolled in a Palm Beach County school, but they do need to be a Palm Beach County resident, even if they are studying elsewhere. They must be in good academic standing and present with a financial need. To be considered, students are required to submit a resume, and their parents shall submit their 2025 tax return(s).

The online nomination form, eligibility criteria and submission components are available at palmbeachsymphony.org/programs/b-major. For questions, please contact Bryce Seliger, DMA, Education & Programming Associate for Palm Beach Symphony, at bseliger@palmbeachsymphony.org.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, October 11.

Auditions/interviews will be held at Palm Beach Symphony's office in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Applicants must prepare two contrasting musical works for an audition in front of a panel of judges. If a student does not have two contrasting works prepared, they may play one musical work and one etude. Applicants will be notified of their status by Friday, January 15, 2027.

The awardee(s) will be invited to attend an official award presentation during Palm Beach Symphony's 25th Annual Gala “A Standing Ovation” on Monday, February 15, 2027, at The Breakers Palm Beach.

Since its inception in 2019, the Lisa Bruna B-Major Award has been presented to 20 students who have received a variety of instruments, helping to launch flourishing careers. The inaugural winner, violinist and conductor Valentina Paolucci, was gifted a $20,000 1627 Andrea Amati Cremona copy violin. The Dreyfoos alum then studied under Palm Beach Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz at The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, earned a Master's in Orchestral Conducting on full scholarship from The Juilliard School and served as a Conducting Fellow of the Chelsea Symphony in New York City. She was recently named Music Director of the National Youth Orchestra USA Alumni Chamber Orchestra in residence at Carnegie Hall. Paolucci will perform unaccompanied solo violin works for a Palm Beach Symphony event at Lotos Club in New York City on September 23.

2026 Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year Nominations

Students, parents, colleagues and members of the community are invited to nominate a marvelous music teacher with an outstanding instructional technique and ability to nurture, connect with and inspire students. Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year nominees should also be active in the community as a performing arts educator, display an exemplary history of work as a music educator and leader, and demonstrate an ability to successfully transfer knowledge, passion and love of music to students. To be eligible, nominees must meet standards of professional and ethical conduct, as well as demonstrate respect and integrity in working with students, parents and colleagues and have a minimum of three years of experience as a band or orchestra instructor at a K-12 public, private or charter school in Palm Beach County. For complete eligibility criteria, submission requirements and nomination form, please visit palmbeachsymphony.org/programs/instrumental-music-teacher-of-the-year. For inquiries, contact Bryce Seliger at bseliger@palmbeachsymphony.org.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, October 25.

“Being named [2025] Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year is an honor. It's gratifying to be recognized for the work I do in the classroom and the lives I try to change,” said a grateful Christopher M. De León, Director of Jazz Studies at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. “Teaching is a calling. When I was a teenager, I helped my peers and discovered how much I enjoyed teaching. I did a lot of teaching during my college years, and I just fell in love with it, so it's what I've been pursuing for my whole life. It's about more than just teaching but also getting the kids to strive for excellence in all aspects of their lives. Teaching something that's an art requires students to be social and interactive with other human beings, and to express themselves through music is really important.”

A panel of expert judges comprised of esteemed musicians, industry professionals and educators will review nominations. Applicants will be notified of their status by Tuesday, December 1 and the winner will be honored at Palm Beach Symphony's 10th Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête luncheon on Monday, December 7 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

The 2026 Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year will receive a plaque or framed certificate, coaching sessions and/or masterclasses by Palm Beach Symphony musicians at their school during the spring semester; a classroom visit and conducting coaching by Maestro Schwarz; an invitation for a student music ensemble to perform at a Symphony event; complimentary tickets for the teacher and students to attend a Masterworks concert; and a gift basket of indulgences.

Palm Beach Symphony's education programs are made possible through support from The Paul and Sandra Goldner Conservatory of Music, Ray K. Farris, James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui / FINDLAY Galleries, Herbert H. and Barbara C. Dow Foundation, Fortin Family Foundation, Paul and Karen Levy, Mr. William Robertson, Edith Hall Friedheim/Eric Friedheim Foundation, PNC Foundation, and The Walter & Adi Blum Foundation, Inc.



Photo Credit: Capehart Photography

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