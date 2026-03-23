Morikami Museum And Japanese Gardens Unveils April Workshops And Events

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Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will present a series of workshops, classes, and cultural demonstrations throughout April, featuring programs focused on traditional and contemporary Japanese arts. Activities will take place across multiple dates and include instruction, performances, and hands-on experiences for participants of varying skill levels.

Programming will include weekly ikebana flower arrangement classes through both the Sogetsu and Ikenobo schools, as well as sessions in Japanese tea ceremony, calligraphy, and block printing. A Butoh dance workshop and a two-day wood carving workshop focused on crafting a traditional ramen spoon will also be offered later in the month.

Special events include a demonstration of kyudo, the traditional Japanese practice of archery, on April 4, and a film screening of Tokyo Cowboy on April 10, followed by a discussion with director Marc Marriott. Additional demonstrations of tea ceremony and calligraphy will be held on select dates.

The programs are designed to introduce participants to Japanese cultural traditions through both observation and direct participation. Several workshops require advance registration, with pricing varying by activity and membership status.

Ticket Information

Events will take place at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road in Delray Beach, Florida. Pricing varies by program, with select demonstrations available for an additional fee with museum admission. Advance registration is required for most workshops.