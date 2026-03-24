Meow Meow Will Bring PURE CHAOS to The Moss Center

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Prepare for a night of unpredictable brilliance and humor, as renowned post-post-modern diva, Meow Meow, takes the stage at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

﻿Known for her dynamic fusions of music and comedy, the Australian-born visionary delivers a cabaret experience like no other. Featuring everything from original chansons to Piazzolla tangos to reimagined Radiohead selections, Meow Meow's productions embody her signature wit and irreverence, promising a groundbreaking and wild ride that will delight new and longtime fans alike.

A celebrated performer with a career that has taken her around the globe, Meow Meow has captivated audiences at some of the world's most prestigious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, Lincoln Center, and London's West End. Known for her genuine enthusiasm and unparalleled energy, she combines improvisation, glamorous song, and even a dash of crowd-surfing to create an engaging, immersive audience experience.



Meow Meow's award-winning performances have been curated by an array of cultural icons, including David Bowie, Pina Bausch, and Mikhail Baryshnikov, establishing her as a true force in contemporary performance art.

Meow Meow continues to earn accolades from discerning critics worldwide and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“The voice alone is glorious in its range and texture,” says Lyn Gardner of The Guardian. “But combine it with carefully chosen songs, superb comic timing, improvisational wit, and some engaging audience participation…and you have an evening that demonstrates that Meow Meow really is the cat's whiskers.”

Whether performing with celebrated orchestras or creating intimate audience experiences, Meow Meow is on an insatiable quest to challenge and enchant her fans. Miami is in for a fabulous treat.