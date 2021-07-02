Local Community Leaders Drag It Out During Lips' NIGHT OF STARS Fundraiser

Lips, the ultimate in drag dining, returns in full glam force for "A Night of Stars," a fundraiser for the annual SMART Ride (Southern Most AIDS/HIV Ride 2021) presented by CAN Community Health, on Tuesday, August 3, at 7 p.m.

This highly anticipated event, hosted by Lips' own Nicolette with a special appearance by Michael Dean as Cher, will feature celebrity guest servers Rich Schultz, Chris Caputo, Chef Josie Smith-Malave, Avi Ram and Ryan Young.

SMART Ride is a two-day, 165-mile bicycle ride from Miami to Key West. This year's 18th annual event will take place November 19 - 20. SMART Ride's ongoing journey is to improve lives of those already affected by HIV/AIDS and to fund education, awareness and prevention to help reduce the new incidences of infection.

"Lips remains a strong supporter of SMART Ride, which contributes 100% of the ride proceeds to HIV/AIDS care providers," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "We are thrilled to showcase our Fort Lauderdale show palace and amazing cast while raising funds for this highly successful event."

Five celebrity guest servers in drag or costume will be dishing out great food and fun alongside Lips' very own cast of characters. Rich Schultz will offer an on-stage moment to raise more funds for the cause. The dynamic five have been chosen for their commitment to the annual bicycling event, and they will camp it up table-by-table to earn extra tips for the cause.

Lips will present its popular divas impersonator show with witty mistress of ceremonies Nicolette, who regularly hosts every Sunday during Lips' original Dragalicious Brunch. Lips leading ladies will entertain along with a special guest appearance by Michael Dean as Cher.

"We are thankful for Lips' continued support of SMART Ride, which benefits several statewide organizations committed to helping those affected by HIV/AIDS," said Glen Weinzimer, founder of SMART Ride. "Our friends and sponsors look forward to this annual event, so we applaud Lips for being such a loyal supporter."

Reservations are required for Lips' "A Night of Stars" to benefit SMART Ride. Tickets are $60 per person, which includes a three-course dinner with soft drinks, gratuity and the show cover charge. An $80 VIP level enjoys the same, plus premium seating and one complimentary drink.

To reserve your seats for Lips' "A Night of Stars" in support of SMART Ride, visit https://thesmartride.org/product/a-night-of-stars-2021 or email info@TheSMARTRide.org.