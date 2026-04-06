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Kravis Center Will Present BLADE RUNNER LIVE in 2026-2027 Season

The film concert will feature live orchestration alongside the classic sci-fi film in West Palm Beach.

By: Apr. 06, 2026
Kravis Center Will Present BLADE RUNNER LIVE in 2026-2027 Season Image

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present BLADE RUNNER LIVE on November 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Dreyfoos Hall as part of its 2026–2027 season. Tickets will go on sale April 9 at 10:00 a.m.

The event will feature a screening of Ridley Scott’s film Blade Runner (Final Cut) accompanied by a live performance of the score by The Avex Ensemble. The synthesizer-led score by Vangelis will be performed in sync with the film.

The story follows Rick Deckard, a replicant hunter tasked with tracking down escaped androids, whose mission becomes complicated by his relationship with a replicant named Rachel.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $40.25, including fees, and may be purchased at kravis.org, by calling 561-832-7469, or at the Kravis Center box office. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach.








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