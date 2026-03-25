HEDDA GABLER Will Take The Ensemble Company Stage

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The Ensemble Company, the repertory theatre company in residence at Imagine Performing Arts Center, continues its eighth season with Patrick Marber’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic psychological tragedy, Hedda Gabler.

Trapped in a life she never wanted, Hedda Gabler returns from her honeymoon bored, restless, and desperate for control. In a society that demands conformity, she plays a dangerous game with the lives of those around her—fuelled by jealousy, sabotage, and a longing for a 'beautiful' fate. Henrik Ibsen’s masterpiece is a chilling, psychological descent into the mind of one of theatre’s most fascinating, complex women. Witness the explosive consequences of a life lived without passion.

This vital, new version of the text from Patrick Marber (Closer, Three Days in the Country) opened at London’s National Theatre in December 2016 in a production starring Ruth Wilson, Kyle Soller, and Rafe Spall. Wilson and Spall were nominated for Olivier Awards for their performances as Hedda Gabler and Brack.

The Ensemble Company’s production of Hedda Gabler will be directed by producing artistic director Matthew MacDermid (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, Frozen, The Other Place) and stars Ensemble Company veteran Brenna Arden, who previously won acclaim as Mrs. Daldry in The Ensemble Company’s 2024 production of In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play) and Catharine Holly in Suddenly Last Summer as Hedda Gabler. She is joined by returning Ensemble Company vets Gabriel Garcia (Long Day’s Journey Into Night, It’s Only A Play, The Lyons) as Tesman, Shelby Mae Randle (Speech & Debate, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), and Angela Marie Young (Speech & Debate, The Thanksgiving Play) as Berte, with newcomers Eva Brown as Juliana, Joe Kolasa as Lovburg, and Spencer LaBelle as Brack.

Hedda Gabler will run May 1-10, 2026 in the Barbara Lynn Johnson Theatre at Imagine Performing Arts Center (1220 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo, FL 32765), with performances on Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm, and a special industry night performance on Monday, May 4th at 8:00pm.